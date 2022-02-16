ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Four RMV employees terminated after investigation into licenses obtained without road test

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Four RMV employees are off the job after an investigation revealed 2,100 Massachusetts drivers obtained a license without taking a road test.

The licenses were handed out in 2020, according to a statement issued by MassDOT spokesperson, Jacquelyn Goddard.

The drivers impacted now have ten days to pass a road test.

You can read the full statement from MassDOT below:

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement. The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

— MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard

Comments / 13

LET'S_GO_BRANDON!!!
3d ago

And guaranteed they're ALL illegals. And probably got helped by someone on the inside too. When your first act is to break the law, why stop?

Reply
11
Opinion Lin
3d ago

These people who have now been driving for two years, should not be nervous, they should pass the road test easily, although I have seen some people trying to park a car and wonder how they ever got their license in the first place... now I know, it was just given to them..

Reply
6
cheerful
3d ago

Not surprised, Everytime I went there, there was 25 employees walking around and one open window.

Reply
7
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
