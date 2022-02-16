Four RMV employees terminated after investigation into licenses obtained without road test

Four RMV employees are off the job after an investigation revealed 2,100 Massachusetts drivers obtained a license without taking a road test.

The licenses were handed out in 2020, according to a statement issued by MassDOT spokesperson, Jacquelyn Goddard.

The drivers impacted now have ten days to pass a road test.

You can read the full statement from MassDOT below:

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement. The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.” — MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard

