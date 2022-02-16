Iowa State Earns Road Win Against TCU, 54-51

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns continued their mastery over the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones, sweeping the season series, 73-48, on Wednesday night. The Longhorn women (18-6, 8-5 in Big 12) won their fifth straight game over the Cyclones (21-4, 10-3), who were hoping to seize control of the Big 12 race, especially after Oklahoma lost to Texas Tech earlier in the evening. Instead, the Cyclones head to their Saturday matchup with Oklahoma tied for the Big 12 lead with Baylor, which beat TCU on Wednesday.
