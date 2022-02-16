Iowa State Earns Road Win Against TCU, 54-51

After getting swept by Texas Tech for the first time since 2005, No. 7 Baylor (21-5, 9-4) will look to break out the broom against TCU (16-7, 5-6) on Saturday in the Ferrell Center. The Bears defeated the Frogs 76-64 when the teams met in Fort Worth on Jan. 8. TCU led 44-36 with 18 minutes left, but Baylor went on a 17-0 run over the next 5 minutes and kept the lead for the final 16 minutes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO