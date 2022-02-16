Park City’s Alex Hall wins Olympic gold in Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

BEIJING — Park City’s own Alex Hall and fellow American Nick Goepper crowded the men’s freeski slopestyle podium as Hall captured the gold and Goepper brought home the silver for the stars and stripes.

In what would be the top score of the day, Hall set the tone right from the beginning with a 90.01 that would not be bested. Hall then followed up his first run with a 86.38 and a 31.41, but in a competition that only counts your top score, his 90.01 won gold and effectively secured his first Olympic hardware.

As for Goepper, it was his second-run of 86.48 that captured the silver and marked his third straight Olympics securing a medal after a bronze in Sochi and a silver in PyeongChang.

Notably, Sweden’s Jesper Tjader won the bronze with a score of 85.35 on his first run. Meanwhile, fellow American and big air silver medalist Colby Stevenson finished seventh.

