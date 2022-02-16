ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmuuj_0eFiz2si00

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun published this daily update on Idaho hospitals from Aug. 26 through Dec. 20, 2021; and Jan. 24 through Feb. 15, 2022, when Idaho once again fully emerged from crisis standards of care.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Tuesday announced that the southwestern and south-central regions of the state are no longer critically overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and a shortage of staff and blood supplies.

At the request of Saint Alphonsus Health System, the director had issued a third crisis standards declaration on Jan. 24, applying it to only those regions of the state. He said he was concerned that the declaration might have to expand statewide, but the omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 is now receding as fast as it rose.

Idaho’s coronavirus hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, with fewer people hospitalized and newly admitted each day.

However, many Idahoans are still getting sick enough to need intensive care. Several days in the past week, more than 40% of ICU patients had COVID-19. More than 110 people statewide are in ICUs with COVID-19 on an average day, according to Idaho Capital Sun analysis of hospital data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

Statewide, ICU beds are more than 85% full. When ICUs are too full, it becomes harder for patients who need critical care to receive it in a timely fashion.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Jan. 31 said the state had requested more than 500 health care personnel through a federal contractor, to help respond to the surge. Officials with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management told the Idaho Capital Sun on Tuesday that most of those personnel have been assigned to facilities and will deploy within days.

People continue to go to the emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Idahoans who are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 booster shot are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus disease, according to omicron-era data provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Even without a booster shot, Idahoans who completed their 1-dose or 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine series reduced their risk of hospitalization four-fold, the data show.

Most patients in the hospital with COVID-19, particularly those who need intensive care, are unvaccinated, according to Saint Alphonsus Health System officials and data from St. Luke’s Health System .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Tuesday, Feb. 15 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers here are 7-day rolling averages. The larger the difference between current and previous rolling average, the faster that metric is changing. Numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 474 (previous: 488) which is 20.9% (previous: 21.4%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 113 (previous: 114)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 13 (previous: 15)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 57 (previous: 61)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 5 (previous: 5)
  • Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:
    Children: 1 (previous: 1)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 2 (previous: 3)
    30s: 4 (previous: 5)
    40s: 3 (previous: 3)
    50s: 8 (previous: 8)
    60s: 11 (previous: 12)
    70s: 13 (previous: 15)
    80+: 13 (previous: 14)
    age unknown: 1 (previous: 1)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 15 (previous: 17)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

  • People hospitalized with the flu: 2 (previous: 2) which is 0.1% (previous: 0.1%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 0 (previous: 0) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People newly admitted with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)
  • ICU patients with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)
  • Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.)

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/15): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Most of Idaho is rural. Most of Idaho’s nurses are not. A bill aims to fix that.

The Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday advanced legislation to the Senate that would create an incentive for nurses to take jobs in Idaho’s rural areas. Health care facilities have long struggled to fill jobs in Idaho’s remote mountain towns and frontier areas. In some of those communities, a nurse practitioner may be […] The post Most of Idaho is rural. Most of Idaho’s nurses are not. A bill aims to fix that. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Court issues child protection order against candidate for Idaho schools chief

This story was originally published on the Idaho Reports blog on Friday, Feb. 18. A candidate for Idaho state superintendent of schools is accused of encouraging an act of child abuse, according to a temporary protection order granted this week by a Washington state court. The court granted an order against Branden Durst and his current […] The post Court issues child protection order against candidate for Idaho schools chief appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Capital Sun

House committee narrowly backs guaranteed in-person visits at Idaho care facilities

Originally published Feb. 16, 2022, by Idaho Reports The House Health and Welfare Committee narrowly endorsed a bill to guarantee in-person visitation at assisted living and nursing facilities, voting 6-5 to send the proposal to the House floor. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, sponsored the legislation, which would require facilities to allow in-person visits, while also allowing […] The post House committee narrowly backs guaranteed in-person visits at Idaho care facilities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Legislative committee advances bill giving confidentiality to providers of lethal injection drugs

A bill that would provide confidentiality to the manufactures of lethal injection drugs used in executions in the state is headed to the Idaho House of Representatives.  On Thursday afternoon, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee voted to send House Bill 658 to the floor of the Idaho House with a recommendation it passes […] The post Legislative committee advances bill giving confidentiality to providers of lethal injection drugs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho has emerged from its latest bout with crisis standards of care

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen announced Tuesday that Idaho hospitals are no longer in a severe crisis, which necessitated a move into crisis standards of care three weeks ago. Jeppesen re-activated the care-rationing protocol on Jan. 24, due to combination of COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffing shortages in hospitals and in long-term care facilities, and […] The post Idaho has emerged from its latest bout with crisis standards of care appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho AG opinion: Bill before Senate would ban ‘almost all abortions’

The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to allow civil lawsuits to be filed against medical professionals who perform abortions after cardiac activity is detected. The committee heard more than an hour of testimony on Senate Bill 1309 from individuals as well as organizations, including Planned Parenthood, Stanton Healthcare, the American Civil Liberties Union […] The post Idaho AG opinion: Bill before Senate would ban ‘almost all abortions’  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill removing ban on groups parading in public with guns heads to Idaho House of Representatives

A bill that would repeal a section of state law banning private groups from being able to “parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state” is headed to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives.  On Wednesday, the Idaho Legislature’s House Transportation and Defense Committee voted to send House […] The post Bill removing ban on groups parading in public with guns heads to Idaho House of Representatives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy announces he won’t run in Idaho’s Republican primary for governor

Ammon Bundy, the politically conservative anti-government activist who was renounced by the Idaho Republican Party, now says he will not run in the Republican primary for governor after all.  In a campaign announcement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Bundy said he would run for governor as an independent candidate. Bundy, who previously announced he would […] The post Ammon Bundy announces he won’t run in Idaho’s Republican primary for governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Icus#Covid#The Idaho Capital Sun#Idaho Health And Welfare#Idahoans#Icu
Idaho Capital Sun

One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say

Idaho retailers are hoping the Legislature will give the green light to lowering the age a teenager can serve or handle alcohol on the job from 19 years of age to 17 to help with the labor crisis facing businesses across the state. Pam Eaton, president and chief executive officer of the Idaho Retailers Association, […] The post One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Incumbent legislators in Idaho races have the advantage of a cash stash for campaigns

Few candidates in House and Senate legislative races across Idaho have large sums of cash on hand, but the ones who do are in competitive districts or have troves of cash leftover from prior races. Idaho has 35 legislative districts, with two state representatives and one senator for each district. Redistricting has blurred those lines […] The post Incumbent legislators in Idaho races have the advantage of a cash stash for campaigns appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

House bill would protect doctors, nurses, pharmacists who defy COVID treatment guidelines

A bill in the Idaho Legislature would protect the licenses of doctors, nurses and pharmacists who prescribe or dispense unproven medications for COVID-19. Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, presented the legislation Friday to the House Business Committee. The committee voted by a voice vote to introduce the bill. The bill would prohibit licensing boards from taking […] The post House bill would protect doctors, nurses, pharmacists who defy COVID treatment guidelines appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Out of Idaho’s statewide candidates: Who’s got the cash?

When it comes to campaigning, having cash on hand is important to be able to respond quickly as the race develops and to compete with challengers for the same seat. While some candidates appear to be holding on to cash and waiting to spend large amounts of it, others in the race for statewide office […] The post Out of Idaho’s statewide candidates: Who’s got the cash? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes bill requiring permission for local governments to remove monuments

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would require local governments or schools to get permission from the Idaho State Historical Society’s board before removing a monument. If passed into law, House Bill 531 would also require school districts to get the same permission to rename a school dedicated to the memory […] The post Idaho House passes bill requiring permission for local governments to remove monuments appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Little’s education aide joins private firm — which received a $3.5 million no-bid contract

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 15, 2022 Greg Wilson, Gov. Brad Little’s point person on education issues, spent the summer of 2021 working on a multi-pronged K-12 student data management project. He communicated with several potential vendors, including SAS Institute Inc., a Cary, N.C.-based data analytics firm. In October, SAS signed a $3.5 million […] The post Little’s education aide joins private firm — which received a $3.5 million no-bid contract appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to consider bills making changes to voting and voter affiliation laws

Two bills that would make changes to the delivery of absentee ballots and deadlines for affiliating with a political party are heading to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. Both bills also include emergency clauses, which would make them effective for this year’s May 17 primary elections if they become law.  The first […] The post Idaho House to consider bills making changes to voting and voter affiliation laws appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Don’t nurse that Moscow mule. It could be a health hazard, a new study finds.

HELENA, Mont. — The popular cocktail known as the Moscow mule supposedly gets some of its flavor from the frosty copper mug it’s served in — the shiny metal oxidizes slightly and enhances the drink’s aroma and effervescence. Flavor, however, is not the only thing the copper cup imparts. A study published in the January/February […] The post Don’t nurse that Moscow mule. It could be a health hazard, a new study finds. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HELENA, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill blocking local governments and schools from requiring masks in Idaho moves to House floor

A bill that would prohibit local governments, school districts and state officials from requiring masks in Idaho is headed to the House floor for a vote.  Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, is sponsoring House Bill 514. If the bill becomes law, cities, counties, health districts and local school boards would be prohibited from requiring masks […] The post Bill blocking local governments and schools from requiring masks in Idaho moves to House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As Idaho Legislature considers resolution, children’s mental health deserves deeper discussion

After the last two years, you would think we’d all be health experts. We’ve trained ourselves to spot symptoms and methods to keep ourselves safe and healthy, but even amid a health crisis, we are forgetting to talk about mental health. While a recent resolution in the Legislature highlights the impact of child trauma, investments […] The post As Idaho Legislature considers resolution, children’s mental health deserves deeper discussion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional redistricting plan

The Idaho Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday upholding the state’s new congressional redistricting plan and political boundaries, thereby resolving the final legal challenge over the redistricting process. The ruling clears up big unanswered questions heading into this year’s elections. It means the new congressional boundaries will be in place without delaying the May […] The post Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional redistricting plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing guidance for governors about when to relax masking and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, but doesn’t want to release those instructions just yet. Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that it’s too soon to begin rolling back masking and other public […] The post CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
993
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy