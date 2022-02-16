ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hackett leads into younger coaches, stressing 'communication, energy'

By Troy Renck
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNxxO_0eFiz07G00

DENVER — Young coaches will soon occupy the most critical positions on Nathaniel Hackett's first staff.

Hackett, 42, represents a first-time head coach. Justin Outten, 38, is a novice offensive coordinator. And 41-year-old Ejero Eviro, whose hiring should become official Wednesday, has never served above a secondary boss in the NFL as he takes over Denver's defense. Throw in special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, 45, and Klint Kubiak, 34, as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and the Broncos will trend roughly two decades younger at the most important positions.

Hackett has leaned into energy and innovation. I don't like it. I love it.

This is who Hackett is. There's no way to know if it will work, but we've seen two other philosophies create islands of misfit toys with Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio. Joseph had little control over his coaching staff, with veterans forced onto him that led to a clear lack of cohesiveness. Fangio went with an older staff, and while the knowledge was unquestioned, there was clearly a disconnect in the presentation. Falling asleep in meetings has been mentioned more than once on how Hackett's vision distinguished himself in the Broncos' exhaustive coaching search.

"When it comes to being a head coach in this league, it's about communication and energy, which are two things I love, and it's about ingenuity. Those are things that are very important to me," Hackett told Denver7 recently. "At the same time, I think the number one job for a head football coach is to create an environment where everybody is so excited to show up and work everyday, be held accountable and do anything it takes to win. I am going to exude that."

Hackett brought in a coach for his coaches, if you will, adding John Vieira as an instructional designer. Vieira served in a similar role for the Packers. Hackett labeled this the "YouTube generation," explaining reaching the players requires creativity. Hackett plans to make it interactive, incorporating everything from pop culture to movies and "maybe even animal noises," he said with a smile. If an assistant or player dozes off, it should be because they are tired, not because they are bored.

"His energy, he's a coach's son. It's always great to be around intelligent football minds, and someone who is also a great person," Kubiak said of his impression of Hackett on Denver7's Broncos Country Connected.

A look at the staff:
Asst. to head coach: Derek Haithcock
Instructional designer: John Vieira
OC: Justin Outten
DC: Ejiro Evero
ST: Dwayne Stukes
LBs : Peter Hansen
OLBs: Bert Watts
TEs: Jake Moreland
Senior Defense Asst: Dom Capers
Dline: Marcus Dixon
Consultant: Bill Kollar
DBs: Christian Parker
Asst. DBs: Ola Adams
Asst. ST: Mike Mallory
Offensive line: Butch Barry
Asst. OL: Ben Steele
WRs: Zach Azzanni
RBs: Tyrone Wheatley
Offensive Quality Control: Ramon Chinyoung,

Hackett brought a clear vision in how he wants to create a culture with his coaches. He learned under a first-time boss in Matt LaFleur, and is clearly trying to mirror many of the steps he observed over three years in Green Bay.

The coaches will be young, but it represents a worthy risk after the result of the last six years have gotten old.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Wheatley
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Coaching#American Football#Packers
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos tab Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach, rounding out Nathaniel Hackett’s positional hires on offense

The Broncos officially named Tyrone Wheatley the team’s running back coach Wednesday. Wheatley, a 10-year NFL veteran who played for the Giants and Raiders, spent the past three seasons as the head coach for Morgan State. He has ties to Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, having worked with the Broncos’ head coach at Syracuse and with the Bills and Jaguars.
NFL
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Makes Statement on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing Since News Broke

People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has man an official statement about the split, Woodley was seen doing some low-key shopping in Malibu, California, without her engagement ring. Radar reports that Woodley seemed to be in good spirits despite the breakup.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: 49ers Should Be “Worried” About Trey Lance Rumors

Colin Cowherd is a bit skeptical about the rumors surrounding future starting quarterback Trey Lance. Both Joe Montana and Steve Young have said they don’t think Lance is ready, which is scaring Cowherd a bit. Cowherd spoke about that on Friday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that the...
NFL
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy