ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Life is Strange gets reworked

By About the Writer
Talon Marks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timeless classic that is Square Enix’s Life is Strange was released once again as a remastered edition on Feb. 1, in which the emotions shown in the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price are in high-definition graphics—or so was promised. While Life is Strange has...

www.talonmarks.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange TV series potentially coming to Amazon following new deal

The upcoming Life is Strange TV series could end up streaming on Amazon Prime Video following the streaming service’s new deal with video game adaptation production company. As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios has signed a "first-look deal" with production company dj2 Entertainment - loosely speaking, this means that Amazon will get first look in for any dj2 Entertainment’s projects, which will inevitably lead them being available through Prime Video once produced.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange Remastered Collection shows how powerful a time rewind mechanic can be

Life is made up of choices. We're almost always deciding on something; from the smaller decisions of our day-to-day life – like choosing what to wear or how to spend our evening – to bigger milestone moments that impact our future. When it comes to the latter, at least for me, it's hard not to reflect back and wonder just what might have happened had I done things differently. Did I do the right thing? Would I change anything knowing what I know now? And where would I be if I did?
RETAIL
ClutchPoints

VALORANT: Yoru Rework and Release Date

Riot Games just revealed more details about the new-and-improved Yoru, and even announced the release date for the rework. According to the official blog post, VALORANT players can expect to see Yoru equipped with his new abilities by the time Episode 4 Act II rolls out. This means it’s coming sometime in March, if no delays happen.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Strange#Game Mechanics#Square Enix#Blackwell Academy#Christian
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast Gets Twitter Emojis

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast is now available to share on Twitter in emoji form. Before debuting the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl game, Marvel activated a series of hashtag emojis representing the significant characters in its upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. There are new emojis for Doctor Strange (#DoctorStrange), Wong (#Wong), Christine Palmer (#ChristinePalmer), the Scarlet Witch (#WandaMaximoff), and Miss America (#AmericaChavez). And sorry, but no, there's not one for Professor X. You can take a look at all of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character emojis embedded below.
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy