Life is Strange gets reworked

Life is made up of choices. We're almost always deciding on something; from the smaller decisions of our day-to-day life – like choosing what to wear or how to spend our evening – to bigger milestone moments that impact our future. When it comes to the latter, at least for me, it's hard not to reflect back and wonder just what might have happened had I done things differently. Did I do the right thing? Would I change anything knowing what I know now? And where would I be if I did?

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO