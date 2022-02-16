Life is Strange gets reworked

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast is now available to share on Twitter in emoji form. Before debuting the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl game, Marvel activated a series of hashtag emojis representing the significant characters in its upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. There are new emojis for Doctor Strange (#DoctorStrange), Wong (#Wong), Christine Palmer (#ChristinePalmer), the Scarlet Witch (#WandaMaximoff), and Miss America (#AmericaChavez). And sorry, but no, there's not one for Professor X. You can take a look at all of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character emojis embedded below.
