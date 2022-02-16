ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Reel Thoughts: “The Book of Boba Fett” doesn’t do its titular character justice

By Isabelle Sarraf
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers. Unfortunately, not exactly how I would describe “The Book of Boba Fett,” the latest addition to the “Star Wars” franchise and a spinoff from the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”. Created by Jon Favreau, the series centers on Boba Fett...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Fans Mourning A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Character

Star Wars fans are lamenting the loss of another established character. The Book of Boba Fett's big finale is finally here, and it's going to have some viewers debating some of the choices. One big choice that will be talked about for weeks is Cad Bane dying at the hand of the man he trained. Fett hasn't been front and center during this show for the past couple of weeks. But, the bounty hunter comes roaring back into the frame this week. The big standoff between the Pikes and all of these assembled mercenaries is every bit as action packed as some would have wanted. But, after the big reveal of Cad Bane last week, a lot of fans were hoping he'd be able to stick around in live-action a little bit longer. Check out some of the reaction down below:
MOVIES
NME

What does ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ mean for the future of Star Wars?

The first season of Star Wars TV spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which concluded this week, seemed like an open goal. After two hit seasons of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett would finally, finally give Star Wars fans what they’ve craved – or acted out themselves with action figures – for decades: adventures following the fearsome, mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett, first glimpsed in a TV special, then The Empire Strikes Back, and then finally Return of the Jedi, during which he appeared to be unceremoniously killed. He was resurrected, now played by fan fave Temuera Morrison, during a recent episode of The Mandalorian, which later teased Fett’s own spinoff.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Mailbag and Predictions

Mal, Joanna, and Charles are back to answer your burning Star Wars questions in the lead-up to the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett (03:55). They discuss and debate the most important Star Wars character right now, finale cameos, and much more. Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Mark Hamill
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Why What [SPOILER] Did Makes Total Sense For His Character

The following article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett "From the Desert Comes a Stranger"Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” has Star Wars fans buzzing for a variety of reasons. The return of Grogu and a beautifully deep-faked Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) are certainly at the top of the list. But some viewers were left with a bad taste in their mouth at the end when Luke presents Grogu with a heartbreaking ultimatum: Continue to train as a Jedi or return to Din Djarin, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal).
MOVIES
Collider

'Book of Boba Fett' Sound Editor Explains How They Pulled Off THAT Character's Voice

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett. Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett, "From the Desert Comes a Stranger" was an absolute parade of cameos featuring familiar faces from across almost every era of Star Wars storytelling. While many are wondering just what Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) might be doing here, or catching up on who exactly Cad Bane (Corey Burton) is, the biggest remaining question is: how exactly are we experiencing a 30-year-old Luke Skywalker, when Mark Hamill is 70 years old? Thanks to a feature from Esquire, some of that mystery has been uncovered.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Character Poster Spotlights the Return of an Infamous Bounty Hunter

Editor's note: The news below contains spoilers for Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.Last week The Book of Boba Fett packed a lot of big surprises and exciting moments for Star Wars fans into one episode. But, one of the biggest surprises was the live-action debut of a fan-favorite bounty hunter, Cad Bane. Now, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account, fans are getting a character poster for the feared bounty hunter.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Didn't Record Luke Skywalker's Dialogue for The Book of Boba Fett

The sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "From the Desert Comes a Stranger," was a big one for fans of the Star Wars Disney+ shows. Not only did we get the long-awaited return of Grogu, but Clone Wars' Cad Bane made his live-action debut. Another character fans didn't expect to see on The Book of Boba Fett is Luke Skywalker, who also appeared in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Fans have mixed reactions about the de-aged Luke, who was not played by Mark Hamill in the new episode. Not only did actor and voice artist Graham Hamilton take on the role of Luke's motion-capture character with the help of some deepfake technology, but his voice was created with the help of a program called Lola. ILM Supervisor Richard Bluff recently spoke with Esquire and explained how Lola brought Luke to life.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett: Luke Skywalker Stand-In Actor Opens Up About Character's Triumphant Return

Luke Skywalker stand-in actor breaks silence on the character's return. The recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett titled "From the Desert Comes a Stranger" featured the return of Luke Skywalker following his surprise cameo in the second season finale of The Mandalorian. A lot of fans were happy to see the Jedi Master again and noticed that the de-aging technology that they used to recreate the younger version of the character improved a lot compared to what they've done in The Mandalorian.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy