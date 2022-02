The Tennessee school board that controversially banned Maus, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, stood by their decision during a packed school board meeting Thursday. Librarians, members of the Jewish community and more asked the McMinn County Board of Education to reconsider their unanimous decision to remove Maus from the curriculum. Despite the nationwide uproar following the ban — as well as the criticism from Maus author Art Spiegelman — the school board refused to reconsider, reiterating that the graphic novel was not banned due to its subject matter but instead over its explicit language and one drawing of...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO