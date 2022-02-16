ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video Of New Jersey Officers Breaking Up Fight At Mall Raises Concerns About Racial Disparity

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is underway into how officers handled a...

Complex

Investigation Underway Over Racial Bias as Video Shows Police Handcuffing Black Teen Following Fight at Mall

A fight between two teenagers at a New Jersey mall is being investigated. Footage of the incident appears to show that the police who handled the situation treated the teens differently based on their race. CBS New York reports the children got into a scuffle at the Bridgewater Commons Mall. When officers arrived, the Black teen was aggressively handcuffed on the ground while the other teen—who by different reputable outlets has been called white, Latino, and “white-passing Latino”—remained untouched and was seen sitting on a couch.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey State
TheDailyBeast

Chilling Video Shows Moments Before New Yorker Was Stabbed to Death in Her Own Apartment

An Asian American woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday morning by a stranger who followed her inside, according to police and multiple reports. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was discovered by cops in her bathtub, where she was “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” police sources told the New York Post. Lee’s alleged killer, Assamad Nash, was found hiding under her bed, the outlet reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Video Shows Black Teen Slammed By White Police Officers as White-Looking Teen Fighting Him Placed on Couch

A video has gone viral after a Black teen involved in a fight with a white-looking teen at an NJ mall is seen being tackled to the ground by police officers. The teen, who is Latino but was labeled and appears to look white, is handled with kid gloves and told to sit on a sofa as the cops jump on the Black teen, kneel on his back, and arrest him as the white teen sits by and watches.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
