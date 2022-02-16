Video Of New Jersey Officers Breaking Up Fight At Mall Raises Concerns About Racial Disparity

A fight between two teenagers at a New Jersey mall is being investigated. Footage of the incident appears to show that the police who handled the situation treated the teens differently based on their race. CBS New York reports the children got into a scuffle at the Bridgewater Commons Mall. When officers arrived, the Black teen was aggressively handcuffed on the ground while the other teen—who by different reputable outlets has been called white, Latino, and “white-passing Latino”—remained untouched and was seen sitting on a couch.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO