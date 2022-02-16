Wolverines shutout Bluejackets in important 7A win

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team is starting to get ready for the playoffs.

They hosted a Hibbing/Chisholm team that beat them earlier this season.

The Wolverines played a solid game on Tuesday night and skated past the Bluejackets 4-0.

“We really played effectively tonight,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We played a good game and stayed healthy.”

The Wolverines opened up the scoring in the first period when Sam Troutwine took a pass from Kasey Lamppa and fired it over Hibbing netminder Branden Boyer’s shoulder. Karson Intihar also assisted on the goal.

Rock Ridge continued to put pressure on in the Hibbing zone but Boyer remained solid in the net, turning away 12 shots in the period.

Wolverines netminder Ian Kangas kicked out seven Bluejacket shots in the period.

Rock Ridge had a 5-on-3 power play for 15 seconds in the second period. They put on some pressure but Boyer was there to close the door.

As soon as the power play went to 5-on-4, Dylan Hedley fired a shot that Boyer didn’t see and that made it a 2-0 Wolverines lead. Nick Troutwine and Isaac Flatley assisted on the goal.

Time ran out in the second period and Rock Ridge had a 2-0 lead.

Rock Ridge made it a 3-0 game just 1:12 into the third period when Intihar took a perfect pass from Tyler Lemourea and fired it past Boyer. Keegan Ruedebusch also assisted on the goal.

The Wolverines closed out the scoring with a little over three minutes left in regulation time when Lamppa took a Branden Tiedeman pass and beat Boyer.

The Bluejackets did put on some pressure in the period but Kangas was there to kick out 14 shots in the period to close out the game with 31 saves.

“Yes, he played a solid game for us,” Johnson said. “We gave him a lead and he held it for us.”

The Wolverines will be back in action today, when they travel to Greenway.

“This was a playoff-type game for us,” Johnson said. “We did a lot of good things but there are still a couple of things we can still work on.”

HHS 0 0 0 — 0

RR 1 1 2 — 4

First Period — 1, RR, Sam Troutwine (Kasey Lamppa, Karson Intihar) 2:42;

Second Period — 2, RR, Dylan Hedley (Nick Troutwine, Isaac Flatley) pp, 8:42;

Third Period — 3, RR, Intihar (Keegan Ruedebusch, Tyler Lemourea) 1:12; 4, RR, Lamppa (Branden Tiedeman) 13:22;

Goalie Saves — HHS: Brayden Boyer 12-5-6 — 23; RR, Ian Kangas 7-10-14 — 31;

Penalties — HHS 7-14; RR 8-16;