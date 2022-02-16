Wolverines shutout Bluejackets in important 7A win

Related
Bluejackets head south to take on TCA
HIBBING — In a normal year, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald likes to get 25 different opponents during the regular season. He accomplished that feat three years ago, then COVID appeared and that wreaked havoc with the schedule. This season, the Bluejackets had to schedule some teams more than once, which was fine, doubling up with Cloquet, Hermantown, Grand Rapids and Duluth Denfeld, which Hibbing met in...
'Jacket girls five ends tough week with win
HIBBING — It was a long week for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team. The Bluejackets played four games in five days against Bemidji, Hermantown, Duluth East and Deer River. Hibbing coach Chris Hanson wasn’t sure how his team would react in game No. 4 against the Warriors, but the Bluejackets had more than enough legs en route to a 58-17 victory over Deer River Friday at the Hibbing...
Wolverines roll into playoffs with 3-2 win over Raiders
VIRGINIA — The pairings for the upcoming Section 7A boys’ hockey tournament had already been named before Rock Ridge and Greenway took to the ice Thursday night to close out their regular seasons. And while the game didn’t have any playoff implications, that didn’t stop either team from putting together a strong and exciting contest for a full 51 minutes. In the end, it was the Wolverines that came out...
Rock Ridge squeeze past Hibbing in 7AA playoffs
GRAND RAPIDS — As was expected, the Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup between the Rock Ridge and Hibbing wrestling teams was a nailbiter. The two familiar foes faced off Thursday in Grand Rapids with the winner earning a spot in Friday’s semifinals in Mora. Both teams came prepared with full rosters, and in the end, the Wolverines edged by the Bluejackets, 41-34. Rock Ridge’s Grayson Bennett and Hibbing’s Dale Pratt opened...
Ely’s Devine takes 6th at State Nordic
BIWABIK — Ely junior Zoe Devine followed up a great first day at the State Nordic Ski Meet with an even better second day, taking fifth in the freestyle race with a time of 17:23.56 to finish sixth overall with a combined classic and freestyle pursuit time of 34:52.7. Devine helped lead the Timberwolves to a ninth place finish out of 16 teams. Ely head coach Paula Anderson said Devine had some nerves coming into the second day, but really thrived as she headed into...
Catani left a legacy of excellence; Former Cardinal coach won back-to-back National Championships
HIBBING — He was a one-man show for 25 years, but his program gained national prominence. When Frank Catani took over the Hibbing Community College men’s hockey job, his main goal was simple — just win. Whether it was his Cardinal hockey teams or the boot hockey games at Christmas time with his family, Catani was a competitor in every sense of the word. ...
Tigers roll past Vikings
CHERRY — Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys basketball coach Mason Imhof knew what kind of defensive pressure he was going to get from Cherry. Only the Vikings can’t simulate that kind of pressure in practice, so when they saw it in real time, they had trouble hanging on to the ball. Once the Tigers turned up the heat, it didn’t take long for Cherry to get its offense going as...
Bluejackets enter Section Meet at full strength
HIBBING — For the first time all season, it looks like the Hibbing High School wrestling team has a full lineup. It couldn’t have come at a better time as the Bluejackets open Section 7AA action today, beginning at 7 p.m. with a quarterfinal contest against Rock Ridge at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium. Hibbing coach Ray Pierce is excited to have that full lineup because now he gets...
Rock Ridge looks to bring regular season success into Section Meet
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team will put their successful season to the test starting today when they do battle with Hibbing in a Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup in Grand Rapids. The Wolverines garnered the northern subsection’s No. 2 seed, while the Bluejackets come in as the No. 3 seed. Rock Ridge has had the upper hand on Hibbing so far this season, but that doesn’t mean winning once...
Skippers take both races at State Alpine Meet
BIWABIK — It was a Minnetonka sweep at the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge as the Skippers captured both the boys and girls team titles. Individually, Adam Berghult of Edina won the boys’ crown, narrowly beating Josh Nelson of West Lutheran and his fellow Hornet Will Utenhorfer. The girls’ podium was topped by Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson, who was 35-hundredths of a second faster than Minnetonka’s...
Hibbing outduels Hermantown 53-51
HIBBING — Deetra Davis saved her best for Senior Night, and it helped the Hibbing High School girls basketball team to a key Section 7AAA victory. Davis scored 21 points and Emma Kiveal hit two shots in the final 30 seconds as the Bluejackets beat Hermantown 53-51 Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium. Hibbing trailed for the majority of the game and by 10 points at one time, but...
Vermilion Community College Fall Honors
ELY, Minn. — The following students were named to the Fall 2021 Honors List at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN. Students named to the honors list have attained a GPA as listed below for the semester. GPA GUIDE: 3.75 = Highest Honors; 3.5 = High Honors; 3.0 = Honors. — Kevin Heikkila, Highest Honors, Trinity LaLonde, Honors, both of Aurora; Sydney Bell, Honors, Zachary Cheney, High Honors, both of...
It’s playoff time for high school sports
This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Walter Jarecki Jr. of Lake Vermilion, Tower. He passed away last month. Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Minot, N.D., from 1961-65 as a Weapons Specialist, Airman 1st Class. Thank you for your service Mr. Jarecki. ...
