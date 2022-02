SOUTHWICK — Administrators will decide whether to continue the masking mandate in Southwick-Tolland-Granville schools after a Monday meeting of the School Committee. State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced on Feb. 9 that the decision on whether to require students and staff to wear face coverings indoors, which had been mandated throughout Massachusetts all school year as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, will become a local option as of Feb. 28. The same day, Southwick Superintendent Jennifer Willard said the policy of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District will be discussed at the next School Committee meeting.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO