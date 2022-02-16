Elmira girls & Corning boys hoops advance to STAC Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the top teams in the region and state will play for STAC Championships.

The Elmira girls basketball team surged past Chenango Valley, 60-45, advancing to the STAC title game Friday vs. Maine-Endwell at 5:30 pm in Horseheads. Jalea Abrams and Megan Fedor both scored 18 points pacing the attack for the Express (15-2). Elmira is now ranked 9th in the state in Class AA.

Corning boys basketball rebounded from their only loss of the year to Elmira last week. The Hawks cruised past Windsor in the STAC semis 62-42. Corning (13-1), who’s now 19th in the state in Class AA, will play Union-Endicott at 7:30 pm Friday at Horseheads. Jackson Casey had 17 points and Isaiah Henderson scored 16 points for Corning.

In other action, the Avoca/Prattsburgh girls outlasted Canisteo-Greenwood in the Steuben County League Championship game 48-47. In dramatic fashion, Emma Carlton scored the game-winning basket with two seconds left for A/P. Full scoreboard from Tuesday night below.

High School Boys Basketball

#19 Corning 62, Windsor 42 – STAC Semis

Dryden 54, Lansing 47

Troy 60, North Penn/Mansfield 50

High School Girls Basketball

#9 Elmira 60, Chenango Valley 45 – STAC Semis

Avoca/Prattsburgh 48, Canisteo-Greenwood 47 – SCL Title

Horseheads 49, U-E 27

NCAA Basketball

St. John Fisher 114, Elmira College (Men) 78

St. John Fisher 80, Elmira College (Women) 50

