Tennessee embarrasses No.4 Kentucky as Vols avenge their loss to the Cats

By Jesse Krull
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team had no shortage of offense Tuesday night as the Volunteers dismantled Kentucky 76-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers were led by their backcourt with the duo of Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler leading the way. Vescovi finished with 18 points with Chandler chipping in 17. Kingsport native John Fulkerson had one of his best games of the season, tallying 14 points and eight rebounds. Guard Zakai Zeigler recorded 14 points, four steals and four assists.

Only one Kentucky starter scored in double figures with forward Oscar Tshiebwe putting up 13 points and 15 rebounds. The Volunteers scored 20 points off 12 Wildcat turnovers.

With the Vols chalking up the win, Kentucky is 0-7 all-time against Tennessee in Knoxville when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll entering the game and Kentucky is ranked higher.

Barnes and his bunch look to keep their winning ways going when they travel to Arkansas on Saturday.

