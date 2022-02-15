ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Fair Rejects SeaWorld Takeover Bid

By Behind the Thrills Staff
behindthethrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo deal for SeaWorld, according to a statement put out by the company. On February 1, 2022, Cedar Fair announced in a press release that it had received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld...

behindthethrills.com

