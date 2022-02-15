Bratton sparks fourth-quarter comeback as B-C avoids first-round upset

CARROLL — With Bloom-Carroll on the verge of being upset and knocked out of the tournament in the first round, head coach A.J. Ireland kept waiting for his team to wakeup Tuesday night against visiting Buckeye Valley.

For more than three quarters, the Bulldogs were sluggish and couldn’t seem to do anything right, and all the while, the Barons seemed to be gaining more and more confidence. Trailing by eight points with just over five minutes remaining, outstanding sophomore guard Emily Bratton gave the Bulldogs the spark they needed at both ends of the court.

Bratton, who finished with a game-high 18 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists, helped spark a 16-4 game-ending run and enabled sixth-seeded Bloom-Carroll to escape with a thrilling 36-32 Central District Division II tournament victory over No. 14 seed Buckeye Valley at Tom Petty Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs (17-5) advances to a second-round game and will host No. 8 seed Beechcroft at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bratton, who was just named as the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division Player of the Year, did it all in the Bulldogs’ stirring fourth-quarter comeback against the Barons.

In the final five minutes, Bratton scored eight points, had two assists and three steals.

Bratton started the fourth-quarter comeback by scoring on a nifty move inside, and after Buckeye Valley scored off a turnover, Bratton connected on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 30-25. Marissa Wilkinson then made 1-of-2 free throws. Senior Logan Hardacre followed with a huge rebound off a missed free throw, kicked out to Bratton, who drained a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the margin to 30-29 with 3:20 left.

After the Barons (6-17) scored, Bratton drove the lane and found Reese Pittman for a wide-open layup to cut it 32-31, and after the Barons missed a shot, Bratton drove the lane again, and this time found Emma Seagraves open underneath and she scored, was fouled, and made the free throw to give Bloom-Carroll the lead at 34-32 with only 14 seconds left.

As Buckeye Valley brought the ball up the court, Bratton was able to seal the win when she stole the ball drove to the basket. She missed but Seagraves was there for the put back.

“We all had to step up our game and we had to just keep fighting and keeping our energy up when things weren’t going our way,” Bratton said. “When were down, I was thinking about the seniors and wanted to make sure they didn’t go out like that. I wanted to play my hardest.

“I know my teammates expect a lot from me, and it’s tough, but just to know they have trust and faith in me, gives me a lot of confidence to go out and make plays and that’s what I did down the stretch.”

Ireland said come tournament time, the only thing that matters is winning, and having a player like Bratton is a luxury when the game is on the line.

“This is what the tournament is all about, just finding ways to win and surviving and going onto the next one,” Ireland said. “It took us more than three quarters to settle down and start playing the way we know how. We just had to focus on one possession at a time.

“As for Emily Bratton, she is a great player. We put a lot on her shoulders, and we rely a lot on her and that is a lot for a sophomore, but she gets it done. She deserves having that pressure because she has earned it by working hard in the offseason. I don’t know a single player that works harder in the offseason than she does. She always has a ball in her hands. She has a high basketball IQ, and I knew she was going to make some plays for us.”

Bloom-Carroll’s struggles in the first three quarters were evident. The Bulldogs trailed 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 25-17 heading into the fourth quarter. They made only 6-of-28 shots through the first three quarters and had 13 turnovers.

However, in the fourth quarter, Bloom-Carroll was 7-for-11 from the field and committed only three turnovers.

Seagraves finished with seven points, Pittman had four points and six rebounds and Hardacre didn’t score, but finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

