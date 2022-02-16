ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man involved in March 2021 death sentenced to probation

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PEXV_0eFipiJl00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man who was involved in the death of Jakob Cole in March 2021 was sentenced Monday.

According to court information online, Tyreese Perkins pleaded guilty Monday in court in agreement with a plea deal.

Perkins was placed on five years probation as part of the plea deal.

Witnesses told investigators Perkins and Cole had previously agreed to meet at the residence. Witnesses alleged that both men were going to meet "for a physical confrontation to settle their dispute" over $40 dollars.

Last month prosecutors charged him with one felony count of tampering with evidence.

The post Columbia man involved in March 2021 death sentenced to probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

3 people shot along McKee St. in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police have confirmed to ABC 17 News that three people were shot along McKee St. in Columbia on Saturday morning. CPD told news crews the victims were taken to local hospitals and are being treated for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time. At the scene, police found multiple The post 3 people shot along McKee St. in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office looking for truck used in multiple thefts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck used in a Jan. 24 theft of frozen food and catalytic converters. According to the release, suspects used a white-colored Ford F-150 to steal catalytic converters from multiple vehicles parked at a local business. Additionally, the suspect(s) stole frozen food from the The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office looking for truck used in multiple thefts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vandalia man dies after crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a Vandalia man has died after a wreck on Highway 54 east of County Road 448 in Audrain County Friday afternoon. The crash report states that Kevin Murray lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Blazer and crossed over the center line and hit a The post Vandalia man dies after crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Secretary of State’s securities division alleges Columbia man scammed investors in hazardous and medical waste company

The securities division is seeking a final order from Commissioner David Minnick for $118,000 in civil penalties, $420,000 plus interest in restitution and costs associated with the investigation. The post Secretary of State’s securities division alleges Columbia man scammed investors in hazardous and medical waste company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy