COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man who was involved in the death of Jakob Cole in March 2021 was sentenced Monday.

According to court information online, Tyreese Perkins pleaded guilty Monday in court in agreement with a plea deal.

Perkins was placed on five years probation as part of the plea deal.

Witnesses told investigators Perkins and Cole had previously agreed to meet at the residence. Witnesses alleged that both men were going to meet "for a physical confrontation to settle their dispute" over $40 dollars.

Last month prosecutors charged him with one felony count of tampering with evidence.

The post Columbia man involved in March 2021 death sentenced to probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS .