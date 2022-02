In the January 27, 2022 issue of the Herald, it is reported that the Chicago Park District stated that its inspector general conducted a “preliminary” investigation of complaints against the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC), and determined that no misconduct or violation of the PAC code or guidelines was committed. In the same article, an unnamed Park District spokesperson was quoted, saying that “each PAC may create and amend its own bylaws with a majority vote of its membership.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO