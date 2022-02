During the exchanging of handshakes between the teams after the Badgers' 77-63 win, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin lead man Greg Gard got into a heated exchange, stemming from Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in the game and his squad up by 15 points. As assistant coaches and players attempted to separate the two, Howard took a swipe at a Badgers assistant coach, sending the situation into an all-out melee.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO