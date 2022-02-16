ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57

By JOE WALLJASPER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLr3Z_0eFiOK4q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0mYs_0eFiOK4q00

Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday. The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9.

“He’s a really tough cover, because he can shoot the ball and he can also score inside,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said of Umude. “Then when you add that he’s really stroking the ball with a high percentage from 3, and he opens dribble drive angles for other players.”

Five Arkansas players scored in double figures, and two of them posted double-doubles. Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds. JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.

“We’re real tough to beat when we’re clicking like that,” Umude said. “When we’re trusting each other and moving the ball like that, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8 SEC) with 13 points, and DaJuan Gordon added 11.

Arkansas built a 46-27 halftime lead behind the 3-point shooting of Umude and Davis, who combined to make 6 of 9 shots from beyond the arc. Missouri cut the deficit to 11 points twice in the second half but never seriously threatened Arkansas.

“Tough one from start to finish,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.

NO HANGOVER

Musselman said Saturday’s one-point loss at Alabama that ended his team’s nine-game winning streak had haunted him for a few days. His players seemed less affected.

“I haven’t slept much since that Alabama game,” Musselman said. “I’ve been in a really crappy mood and didn’t want to pet my dog and didn’t want to talk to anybody. The guys put it behind them, and I’m really impressed with the mental makeup of the group right now.”

WADING IN

In the previous two games, Wade had produced a combined zero points and two rebounds. His coach challenged him to made a bigger impression against Missouri.

“We’d been joking with him and told him to enter the boxscore,” Musselman said. “We play him even though he might have a lot of zeroes, and it’s because he does all the intangible things and he was a big key to the winning streak. He entered the boxscore tonight. He came out aggressive and took our first four shots — a couple of them designed plays but a couple where he was trying to enter the boxscore.”

Musselman also gave Wade much of the credit for holding Missouri’s star Kobe Brown to just six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had lost three straight games before crushing Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12. Since then, they’ve won 10 of 11 games — including an upset of then-No. 1 Auburn — to return to the Top 25. Arkansas now has a nice opportunity to rise in the rankings and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding with two of its next three games at home against ranked opponents Tennessee and Kentucky.

Missouri: The Tigers lack a true point guard, and it continues to be a glaring weakness for a team that ranks next-to-last in the SEC and 293rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (.84). Arkansas was the latest opponent to disrupt Missouri’s offense by pressuring its shaky ballhandlers. The Tigers committed eight turnovers in the first half, including three on the first four possessions, to help the Razorbacks build a big lead.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks return home to face 16th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri: The Tigers face Mississippi State on the road Friday and again at home Sunday in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but postponed when Missouri had COVID-19 issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Sports Illustrated

Big Ten Releases Statement Regarding Michigan-Wisconsin Incident

Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at...
ABC News

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels enters college football transfer portal

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has entered the transfer portal only a few months after declaring he would return to play for the Sun Devils in 2022. Daniels, who posted a video on social media on Dec. 2 to announce he would return for his fourth season, has not publicly announced his intentions to transfer, but he has entered his name into the portal.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

Oklahoma Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo hits career home run No. 95, tying NCAA record

Oklahoma Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo tied the NCAA Division I record for most career home runs, blasting No. 95 in her team's 8-0 win over Texas State on Sunday. Alo is now tied with former Oklahoma great Lauren Chamberlain on the all-time list. She can set the record when the Sooners play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California, which starts on Friday.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cuonzo Martin
Person
Eric Musselman
KATV

Chatham lifts Cent. Arkansas over E. Kentucky 83-76

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had a career-high 36 points plus 16 rebounds as Central Arkansas topped Eastern Kentucky 83-76 on Saturday night. Camren Hunter had 19 points for Central Arkansas (9-17, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points. Michael Moreno had 19 points and seven...
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

550K+
Followers
137K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy