Lima council may change city purchasing process

City of Lima Law Director Tony Geiger discusses the legal aspects of changing some ordinances.

LIMA — City purchases of up to $50,000 may not require pre-approval by elected officials if changes are made by the Lima City Council.

On Tuesday night, the council focused on the issue of when the council must approve purchases, now set at $15,000 or higher. Discussion centered around raising that amount to $50,000 before a council OK is required.

Currently, any purchase requested by city staff that is higher than $15,000 is placed on a meeting agenda. The council must approve the purchase in a public vote before city staff can move ahead with a purchase.

Council President John Nixon shared his opinions on the topic during discussions.

“It isn’t something that is required by the state,” Nixon explained. “It’s just something that we put in place that has been there for the last 12 or 13 years. With inflation and our projected spending budget, I would be in favor of raising the amount to anything under $50,000.”

Council Member Derry Glenn was initially opposed to the idea, saying he preferred keeping track of how much money was being spent. Glenn also recalled initially instituting the $15,000 spending limit after city spending got out of control.

“I would be in favor of raising it with the condition we review what is being spent every six months,” Glenn added.

Council Member Carla Thompson struck a middle ground, making the suggestion that for any purchase higher than $25,000, the council would have a discussion of the expenditure during the next council meeting. But, she added, the purchase would not require prior authorization.

However, Thompson said, if a purchase were to be $50,000 or more, it would have to go through the council for approval.

In other discussions, council members also made preliminary agreements on streamlining how they receive communications from the public and giving administration the authority to enter into non-easement agreements to save time during meetings.

City Law Director Tony Geiger will compile council member comments on each topic into documents for the council to possibly vote on in during a future meeting.

Nixon said he expects the issues to be placed on an agenda for possible action soon.

“Well, it depends. I mean, we’ve accomplished quite a bit,” Nixon said. “It’ll be at the discretion of the law director to get the legislation prepared. But, I would say that in the next meeting, or two or three, that we’ll have these items on the agenda as ordinances to make the changes.”

