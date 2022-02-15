ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Endometriosis Not Tied to Preterm Delivery

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis is not...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

COVID-19 Death After Menopause Down With Increased Estrogen Level

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For postmenopausal women, estrogen supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for dying from COVID-19, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in BMJ Open. Malin Sund, M.D., Ph.D., from the Umeå University Faculty of Medicine in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endometriosis#Preterm Birth#Healthday News
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicineNet.com

When Should I Be Concerned About Rib Pain? Symptoms & Causes

Rib pain can have a variety of causes, from pulled muscles to fractured bones. Pain may be sharp, dull, or achy and occur after injury or develop over time. If your rib pain is severe, unexplained, and accompanied by other symptoms, seek medical treatment immediately:. Sudden shortness of breath. Chest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Inside Nova

Increased Risk for Mortality Seen for Persons With Autism, ADHD

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for mortality is increased significantly for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Pediatrics. Ferrán Catalá-López, Ph.D., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

How to Have Good Heart Health Before, During, and After Pregnancy

Less than half of women giving birth had good heart health before pregnancy, according to new research. Heart disease is a leading cause of maternal death. Experts say you can take steps before and during pregnancy to improve heart health. Only about 40 percent of women who gave birth in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The association between prolonged sedentary time and coronary artery calcification in young healthy men in Korea: a cohort study

Coronary artery calcium score (CACS) is a useful method for predicting coronary artery disease in asymptomatic adults. In this study, we investigated the association between prolonged sedentary time and CACS. A cohort study was conducted in 14949 men with negative CACS (CACS"‰="‰0) at baseline who were followed up at least once. Sedentary time was categorized into"‰<"‰7, 7"“8, and â‰¥Â 9Â h/day. CACS was calculated by cardiac tomography. During 60,112.1 person-years of follow-up, 569 participants developed positive CACS. The multivariable adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) for incident positive CACS comparing sedentary times of 7"“8Â h/day and"‰â‰¥"‰9Â h/day to sedentary time of"‰<"‰7Â h/day were 1.25 (0.97"“1.62) and 1.28 (1.03"“1.59), respectively. This association was more strongly observed in the non-obese group (BMI"‰<"‰25Â kg/m2). In contrast, in the obese group (BMI"‰â‰¥"‰25Â kg/m2), there was no significant association between sedentary time and incidence of positive CACS. Prolonged sedentary time was significantly associated with incidence of positive CACS in the study. CACS is also an effective screening tool for predicting future cardiovascular events in asymptomatic patients. Therefore, CACS can be an effective screening method for predicting coronary artery diseases in people with prolonged sedentary time, especially in metabolically healthy people.
ASIA
SELF

What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?

Recognizing the signs of prediabetes can make a major difference in preventing its progression to type 2 diabetes, a metabolic disorder that impacts up to 95% of the 37 million people living with diabetes in the United States, according to the CDC. Like many chronic conditions, type 2 diabetes is much easier to treat in its earliest stages, which is why being able to possibly prevent it or at least minimize its impact on the body is huge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Risk for Parkinson Disease Reduced After Myocardial Infarction

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with myocardial infarction (MI) have a reduced risk for Parkinson disease and secondary parkinsonism during a median follow-up of 21 years, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Jens Sundbøll, M.D., Ph.D., from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy