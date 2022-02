In-situ combustion is one of the oldest methods of thermal recovery from oil reservoirs and has been successfully used for decades in the oil industry. Edison believes that hydrogen will play a key role in the decarbonisation of the energy system, with supply expected to be met with the production of a combination of green hydrogen (from electrolysers powered by electricity from renewable sources) and blue hydrogen (created from fossil fuels where the CO2 is captured and stored), see also Edison Explains: Low-carbon hydrogen. Here we look at the adaptation of in-situ combustion in oil reservoirs to produce only hydrogen to surface.

