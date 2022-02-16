ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Haywood County parents complain about decision to pull book from school reading list

By WLOS staff
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40t4wK_0eFhdxbD00

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Frustrated Haywood County parents complained Tuesday night about the superintendent's recent move to pull the book “Dear Martin” from the district's high school curriculum.

Earlier this month, a parent raised concerns over language used in the book, saying he thought the book was vulgar and had sexual innuendos not suitable for teaching lessons.

The book tells the story of a Black high school student who symbolically writes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after being racially profiled and ending up in handcuffs.

Several former educators, parents and the vice president of NAACP asked the Haywood County Schools Board of Education to reconsider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hmya4_0eFhdxbD00
FEB. 9, 2022 - Author Nic Stone said she wrote "Dear Martin" to get readers thinking and learning. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Some parents called for the board to create a committee to review books and any complaints about the novels before pulling them.

Haywood County Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte was not at Tuesday night's meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Haywood County, NC
Education
Haywood County, NC
Government
The Hill

Biden signs bill to extend funding, avoid government shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Associated Press

Gu’s global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her...
SPORTS
CNN

CNN

887K+
Followers
133K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy