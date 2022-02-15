ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware the ‘Stealth Bear’ Shaking Things Up in Stocks

By Medora Lee
thebalance.com
 5 days ago

Beware the “stealth bear” that’s contributing to increased volatility in the stock market so far this year, analysts warn. Even though major stock indexes haven’t fallen yet into official “bear” territory—that’s defined as a drop from their peaks of at least 20% for a sustained period—some analysts are pointing out a...

Motley Fool

Unity Stock: Bear vs. Bull

The bears believe Unity’s red ink and high valuation make it an unattractive investment in this rough market. The bulls believe Unity’s robust growth, improving margins, and expanding ecosystem make it a solid long-term investment. Unity’s stock will remain volatile, but it’s starting to look attractive again after...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bullard Bluffs And Stocks Shake Off A Hot Inflation Report

The Consumer Price Index soared to a 40-year high of 7.5%. Stocks sank at the open on news that the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.5% in January, which is the highest rate since 1982. As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield eclipsed 2% for the first time since July 2019. Yet shortly after the open, the major market indexes staged a comeback, moving into positive territory, led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index, which rose more than 1%. Then the market turned sharply lower at midday on comments from Fed Governor James Bullard, who exclaimed that he favors a 50-basis point hike in March, as well as consideration for an inter-meeting hike, with the Fed Funds rate being 1% by the end of June. Bullard has always loved the spotlight, which has often led him to speak in extremes. I seriously doubt he will be able to persuade Chairman Powell to raise rates between meetings, and I think a 50-basis points in March is also a stretch. We have until March 16 to find out.
STOCKS
Mercury

Stocks, yields veer lower as swings shake Wall Street again

Stocks are falling sharply again on Friday, and this time Treasury yields are joining in the latest swoon for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in afternoon trading. It took a sudden leg lower around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, roughly tripling its loss in 20 minutes. Treasury yields...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks, bond yields sink as Ukraine worries shake markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates. Treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices spiked more than 3%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.9% after the White House urged U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours. Tech pulled back more than other sectors, erasing 2.8% from the Nasdaq. Knee-jerk swings swept through other markets as investors pulled money out of riskier assets like stocks and shifted it into havens such as bonds and gold.
STOCKS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stocks sink as Ukraine worries shake Wall Street Friday

NEW YORK — Stocks sank Friday as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates. Treasury yields fell sharply as investors sought safety, and oil prices spiked more than 3%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.9% after the White House urged U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours. Tech pulled back more than other sectors, erasing 2.8% from the Nasdaq. Knee-jerk swings swept through other markets as investors pulled money out of riskier assets like stocks and shifted it into havens such as bonds and gold.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Travel Stocks Shake Off Ukraine and Covid Concerns

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and online travel booking platform Expedia Group Inc. posted the biggest S&P 500 gains on Monday as concerns over an imminent invasion of the Ukraine eased and Covid-19 continued its retreat. Airlines, however, were not able to hold onto early gains, weighed down by rising oil.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

ChargePoint Stock: Bull vs. Bear

ChargePoint is growing its business in two regions that should have a huge need for EV charging. March 2 is a big date for the company and its investors. ChargePoint needs to prove it can combat inflation and sustain a high growth rate. According to a report by the International...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

