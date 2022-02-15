Beware the ‘Stealth Bear’ Shaking Things Up in Stocks

The Consumer Price Index soared to a 40-year high of 7.5%. Stocks sank at the open on news that the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.5% in January, which is the highest rate since 1982. As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield eclipsed 2% for the first time since July 2019. Yet shortly after the open, the major market indexes staged a comeback, moving into positive territory, led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index, which rose more than 1%. Then the market turned sharply lower at midday on comments from Fed Governor James Bullard, who exclaimed that he favors a 50-basis point hike in March, as well as consideration for an inter-meeting hike, with the Fed Funds rate being 1% by the end of June. Bullard has always loved the spotlight, which has often led him to speak in extremes. I seriously doubt he will be able to persuade Chairman Powell to raise rates between meetings, and I think a 50-basis points in March is also a stretch. We have until March 16 to find out.

