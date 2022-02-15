ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago
TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment coverage for major depressive disorder (MDD) continues to be low in many parts of the world, particularly in low-income and lower middle-income countries, according to a systematic review and Bayesian meta-regression analysis published online Feb....

