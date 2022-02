Just when we thought OnePlus will come up with a unified OS of ColorOS and OxygenOS, the company has announced its plans for Oxygen OS 13. When the company announced OnePlus 2.0, it said that it will merge the Oxygen OS skin with OPPO's Color OS skin for a "unified OS." However, it seems that it's nowhere close to happening as the company has announced OxygenOS 13, which we think will be based on Android 13.

