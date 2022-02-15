ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford lets Maverick truck owners 3D-print their own cup holders and FITS accessories

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like Valve posted the drawings needed to make your own Steam Deck console shells, Ford has now officially released the CAD files necessary to 3D-print your own accessories for its new 2022 Maverick pickup truck. With the 3D-printing files, Maverick...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Knows How To Fight The Ford Maverick

The truck market is rapidly changing in 2022. New entrants like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have breathed new life in the compact pickup segment, and the Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive later this year to usher in a new electrified era. Though it hasn't quite broken the market wide open, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is quietly a smash hit for the Japanese automaker. Speaking with Nissan at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, CarBuzz learned how the brand is happy with its current truck offerings but openly aware of where the segment is heading.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Begin On This Date

We still firmly stand by our proclamation that the Ford Maverick is the small pickup truck Subaru should have built. The Subaru Baja is long gone and that's that. Ford is not complaining. As we know so well, the Maverick has been a phenomenal hit for the Blue Oval, particularly the entry-level hybrid model. Ford has quietly admitted it was caught somewhat off-guard regarding the hybrid's high demand; a $20,000 compact pickup truck with an EPA-rated 40 mpg is bound to be successful and the people have spoken. The optional EcoBoost 2.0-liter (the only way you can currently get the Maverick with AWD) is a fine choice, too.
CARS
yankodesign.com

These 3D-printed socket accessories are designed to organize and protect your electrical wires

Socket Tools is a collection of 3D-printed spring coverings and wire organizers to tidy up the wires that clutter our living spaces. If you picture your bedside, maybe you’ll find a small desk lamp, a book or two, your phone charger, and maybe a few small appliances like a floor heater or humidifier. Whatever your bedside looks like, it’s safe to say, electrical wires probably take up most of the picture. While completely getting rid of electrical wires is out of the question, finding ways to keep them tidy is a good start to organizing the rest of our living spaces. Socket Tools, a quirky collection of 3D-printed plug coverings and wire hooks, designed by Kenji Abe presents one way of organizing our electrical appliances.
ELECTRONICS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick FITS Blueprints Officially Released

As Ford Authority reported last August, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with the brand new Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS), which are essentially slots or receivers designed for matching mounts to slide into and hold accessories. Many of these accessories are sold via Ford’s catalog, but a QR code sticker located in the bed of the compact pickup also gives owners access to the slot geometry used by FITS, which allows them to 3D print any kind of accessory they can dream of. Now, Ford has officially released the files that owners need to create those FITS-compatible accessories.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Cup Holders#The Maverick#Vehicles#Valve#Cad
Portland Tribune

Ford Maverick mini-truck hits all the right notes

The complete Ford lineup will be on display at the 2022 Portland International Auto Show from Feb. 24-27 at the Oregon Convention Center. If you're middle-aged like I am, you have a lot of memories of mini-trucks. From the late 1970s when I was in high school to the 90s when I acquired family responsibilities, small pickup trucks made by Datsun/Nissan, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mazda, Ford, Toyota, and even Plymouth were the vehicles of choice for young men.
PORTLAND, OR
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Small Truck? 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Ford Maverick

Compact pickup trucks are back. A new category of trucks emerges with an unlikely pair. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the first foray into this world for the Korean brand, while the Ford Maverick comes from a brand that’s been making trucks for more than a century. These two tiny trucks harken back to when compact trucks ruled the roads. These two go head to head in a modern-day battle.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GeekyGadgets

Ford Bronco Everglades is for reservation holders only

Ford has revealed a special edition version of the extremely difficult-to-find Bronco. It’s the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, and it comes with a factory-installed snorkel, integrated 10,000 pound Warn winch, and Sasquatch package. The snorkel has an interesting design with a quick-swap reversible air vent to help optimize the vehicle’s performance depending on the conditions.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Leasing the Ford Maverick Just Got More Difficult

Who knew that the 2022 Ford Maverick would be so difficult to find? This little truck is becoming increasingly elusive. Due to high demand and limited inventory, Ford Maverick price incentives and lease deals are disappearing. Can you lease a 2022 Ford Maverick?. Technically, you can lease a 2022 Ford...
BUYING CARS
inputmag.com

Valve is letting anyone 3D print their own Steam Deck accessories

In a world full of Sonys and Nintendos, be a Valve. While they’re getting ready to ship out the highly-anticipated Steam Deck, Valve released all the CAD files for its upcoming handheld gaming device. This means we can 3D print it, or at least the shell of it, even before we get our hands on the real one.
VIDEO GAMES
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick FX4 is a Small Off-Road Truck

Shopping for a new compact truck? If you are someone in search of off-road capability, you may be wondering which is the right pick for you. The 2022 Ford Maverick has been a hot commodity since its announcement. So much so, that Ford had to stop taking orders due to the sheer amount of folks expressing interest. And although the new Maverick may be a compact, unibody truck, that does not mean it can’t be outfitted to be a capable small off-road truck.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Micro Motors: These Rad 3D-Printed Engines Fit in Your Palm

Scale models and automotive enthusiasm have gone hand-in-hand since the earliest Hot Rod days. In modern times, you'll find countless ways to indulge in these tiny replicas that often end up next to your monitor or on a shelf for display. Few, however, are as detailed and on-brand as the 1:4 scale 3D printed masterpieces coming from DBS Works.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

No FITS Allowed: Make 3D Parts for the 2022 Ford Maverick

An automaker embracing customization doesn’t happen every day. Ford is embracing it with the new 2022 Ford Maverick. This compact pickup truck, built to handle truck duties for weekend warriors, is also a practical daily driver. Alone, this factor isn’t interesting at all, but what is interesting is the customization offered. The Maverick is the first vehicle from Ford using the Ford Integrated Tether System, or FITS. With this system in place, no FITS are allowed.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy