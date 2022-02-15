Ford lets Maverick truck owners 3D-print their own cup holders and FITS accessories

Socket Tools is a collection of 3D-printed spring coverings and wire organizers to tidy up the wires that clutter our living spaces. If you picture your bedside, maybe you’ll find a small desk lamp, a book or two, your phone charger, and maybe a few small appliances like a floor heater or humidifier. Whatever your bedside looks like, it’s safe to say, electrical wires probably take up most of the picture. While completely getting rid of electrical wires is out of the question, finding ways to keep them tidy is a good start to organizing the rest of our living spaces. Socket Tools, a quirky collection of 3D-printed plug coverings and wire hooks, designed by Kenji Abe presents one way of organizing our electrical appliances.
