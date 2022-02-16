ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra conductor robbed at gunpoint in Van Buren Street station in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gcOW_0eFhDGE200

Metra police are looking for the person they said robbed a Metra conductor at the Van Buren Street station in Chicago.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the downtown station. After it stopped the suspect, who was a passenger on the train, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery, according to police.

The suspect stole the conductor's cash and fled on foot into the station. Police said the suspect originally boarded the train at the 147th Street station in Harvey.

Metra released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call Metra police at 312-322-2999.

Comments / 8

lycan
4d ago

This is just getting to be too much,I don’t know what city was doing in the 70s and 80s but it was working-we had crime but nothing like this garbage that just keeps happening daily

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metra#Downtown Chicago#Robbery#Conductor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy