ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crosby scores 500th, Penguins rally past Flyers 5-4 in OT

By WILL GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24u2Gr_0eFh21zi00
1 of 11

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby never makes it about himself. Ever.

Stanley Cups. Scoring titles. MVP awards. Conn Smythe trophies. The Pittsburgh Penguins star never met a milestone he didn’t try to share as quickly as possible with as many people as possible.

Crosby’s 500th goal was no different. The moment he became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the benchmark during a 5-4 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, his teammates poured over the boards to mob him in the corner.

Crosby’s familiar No. 87 became temporarily lost in a sea of faces. Fitting for a player who almost pathologically considers himself one of the guys, even if his considerable talents mean he’s anything but.

“All the guys coming on the ice, that’s something I’ll always remember,” Crosby said. “A lot of joy, just happy and try and take in the moment.”

Yet it’s what happened in the third period and overtime that’s perhaps more symbolic of Crosby’s career.

Yes, that was Crosby throwing himself all over the rink against a last-place team in an effort to help jolt the Penguins after falling behind by two goals. Yes, that was Crosby relentlessly attacking. Yes, that was Crosby drawing all the attention of Philadelphia defenseman Kevin Connauton during a 2-on-1 with Kris Letang, freeing Letang for a no-look wrist shot that gave the first-place Penguins their fourth straight win.

“Of course, you want that game, that memory to be a win,” Letang said. “You don’t want to remember (Crosby’s) 500th goal in a loss, especially to a rival like this.”

Crosby is the second active player to reach 500 goals, joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. He is the 18th player to make it to 500 while playing for one team, and he made the Penguins just the sixth franchise to have multiple 500-goal scorers, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

Heady territory for a player who has so deftly handled being one of the league’s standard-bearers from the moment he arrived with the top pick in the 2005 draft. And he’s taken special care in tormenting the Flyers with regularity for most of his 16-plus seasons.

With the Penguins on the man advantage late in the first period, he perched himself along the goal line, took a cross-ice feed from longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin and fired a wrist shot to Carter Hart’s short side that handcuffed the goalie and smacked into the back of the net.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner and future Hall of Famer — who refused to talk about reaching such rarified air before it happened — broke into a wide smile as his parents and the rest of the sellout crowd erupted.

Perhaps it was fitting the primary assist went to Malkin — the franchise’s other pillar for the better part of the last two decades — and that it came against the Flyers. A full 10% (50) of Crosby’s career goals have come against Philadelphia.

The crowd chanted Crosby’s name after the goal and gave him another loud ovation during a stoppage in the second period that included a videotaped congratulatory message from Lemieux, whom Crosby famously roomed with when he entered the league as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

Now he joins Lemieux in some pretty exclusive company, a notion not lost on a player with a deep appreciation of the history of the game he’s helped define.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Crosby said. “I think just being able to be part of some great teams over the years, play with some great players. It’s a cool number. You look at the guys who score 500 goals, I think it’s just a privilege to be part of that company.”

Company Crosby joined in victory thanks to some late heroics from Jake Guentzel and Chad Ruhwedel, who scored 18 seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit. Dominik Simon also scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots as the Penguins stayed atop the Metropolitan Division by sending the Flyers to their third consecutive loss.

Scott Laughton, Nick Seeler and Justin Braun scored during a second-period outburst as the Flyers sprung to life after Crosby’s goal. Hart finished with 29 saves but lost his third straight start when he couldn’t get a handle on Letang’s game-winner.

Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia, which saw itself on the wrong end of a signature Crosby moment once again, though that didn’t stop a few of the Flyers from tapping the boards out of respect for a player who has dominated them for years.

“Obviously, he’s a heck of a player,” Seeler said. “So congratulations to him, but it’s tough when it’s against you.”

Flyers: Begin an eight-game homestand Thursday against Washington.

Penguins: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

___

Comments / 1

Related
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: Potential Trade Returns for Giroux From Avalanche, Wild & Blues

It appears as though Claude Giroux has made his decision on whether he will stick with the team or waive his full no-move clause and be traded to a contender. Giroux has listed three teams that he wants to go to, the Colorado Avalanche first and foremost, but he would also be willing to go to the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues (from ‘The Latest on the Claude Giroux, Avalanche Potential Trade Scenario’, Colorado Hockey Now, Feb. 14, 2022).
NHL
The Associated Press

Montreal visits New York after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (18-20-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the New York Islanders after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win against the Blues. The Islanders are 11-12-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL
The Associated Press

Peterson’s shootout goal leads Stars past Blackhawks 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson got fancy to score the winning goal for the Dallas Stars. Until then, Chicago’s Marc-Andre Fleury had stopped everything in the first 65 minutes and four of the first five Stars shooters in the shootout. But Peterson skated in, faked Fleury and slid a backhand between his legs in the bottom of the sixth round to earn the Stars the 1-0 victory Friday night.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nick Seeler
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Kevin Connauton
NBC Sports

Flyers place a center on waivers; two pieces set for return to lineup

VOORHEES, N.J. — Connor Bunnaman had teammates celebrating around him at the end of practice Friday. The question is legitimate because the 23-year-old center was placed on waivers Friday afternoon. Bunnaman is no longer exempt from waivers, so in order for the Flyers to loan him to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, he must go unclaimed Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
NHL
ESPN

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus reasons for optimism for every team

Welcome to the second half of this 2021-22 NHL season, where hope springs eternal for all 32 teams. That's right. Every franchise has at least one Reason For Optimism (RFO), and we're here to highlight it alongside this week's power rankings. From top performers to comeback stories to future considerations, there's bound to be something about which to smile.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ap#Mvp
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Morgan Frost Not Developing as Expected

Morgan Frost has played 28 of his 50 career NHL games for the struggling Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22. He has two goals and five assists, matching the point total he posted during a 20-game stint in the middle of the 2019-20 season. The former 27th overall pick has shown flashes of potential, but his lack of consistency leaves the organization underwhelmed with his overall development. While interim head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher preach their patience with Frost publicly, their actions indicate dissatisfaction with the former top prospect.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After Sidney Crosby's 50th goal vs. the Flyers, a former linemate recalls how that rivalry began

As the Penguins look to extend their winning streak to five games Thursday night in Canada against the Toronto Maple Leafs, many fans are still basking in the afterglow of Tuesday’s victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Not only was it an enjoyable 5-4 comeback win for the Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins over the last-place Flyers, but it was also yet another game in which Sidney Crosby played a role in vanquishing the franchise’s hated cross-state rivals.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Jeff Carter unexpectedly finds a new hockey home in Pittsburgh

At the time, about 10 months ago to be exact, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall didn’t feel like the deal would come together at all. Jeff Carter was a Los Angeles King, pure and simple. The skilled, veteran forward helped raise the Kings to the pinnacle of the hockey world. He rode out the slow descent into rebuild, and he made it clear that he wasn’t interested in trading in his Kings jersey for any other team’s colors.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Marchand, Shesterkin, Miller & More…

The New York Rangers played their first game since Feb. 1. Despite living in what has been called a “COVID hotbed” they went through the first half of the season without having too many games postponed so they had more time off than other teams during the allotted Olympic break. The game against the Boston Bruins was eventful if not surprising. Here’s why.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: D-Men Draw Interest on Trade Market, Penguins Make Changes

At first, it looked like just something to keep practice fresh. Jeff Carter skated on Evgeni Malkin’s left wing, even Radim Zohorna got some ice time with Sidney Crosby, but Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sulivan made significant changes to the lines and confirmed the strong possibility we’ll see the surprise lines on Thursday night. Team USA lost the Round Robin game against Canada and lost the big one. Jeff Petry in Montreal and the Buffalo Sabres defensemen are drawing interest on the NHL trade market.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy