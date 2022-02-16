ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Racist Graffiti Found On Outdoor Wall Of Rancho Cordova School

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3qjK_0eFgwR9R00

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Racist graffiti has been found at yet another school within the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The graffiti was found Tuesday on an outside wall at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Rancho Cordova, the district announced.

The district said it is conducting a full investigation and is working with Rancho Cordova police.

“It is appalling that anyone would target a school with racist graffiti and subject students, staff and families to messages of hate,” Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said. “With support from law enforcement we will fully investigate this incident. We also want each of our students to know that they are loved and cared for while we work to confront racism in any form.”

Photos obtained by CBS13 shows the graffiti, which has since been removed, said “F— you [n-word]” and “KKK.”

Christina Pritchett, the president of the Sacramento City Unified School Board is seeking any information from the public that could help advance the investigation.

“The Sacramento City Unified School Board condemns acts of racism in the strongest possible terms,” Pritchett said. “We are saddened and outraged to see events like this occur in places that are meant to be welcoming safe havens for all of our students and staff. We ask that any member of our community with information come forward and join us in condemning this hurtful act.”

Similar incidents have been reported at other district schools, most recently at C.K. McClatchy High School .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

1 Shot In Planet Fitness On Watt Ave In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot inside a Planet Fitness in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue. The incident appears to have stemmed from an altercation between two men. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies now have the suspect in custody however they have not released a name.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

District Identifies Person Responsible For Racist Graffiti Found At McClatchy High

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person responsible for the racist graffiti found at C.K. McClatchy High School last week has been identified, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday. Last Friday, someone wrote the words “White” and “Colored” over water fountains at McClatchy High, a reference to the Jim Crow era. The district’s race and equity monitor, Mark T. Harris, told CBS13 a Black female student confessed to the vandalism and cameras caught her in action. Harris stopped short of calling it a racially motivated act. “I don’t believe those words that were on those water fountains were racist,” Harris said. “I do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Structure Fire Knocked Down, 1 Injured

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire in Elk Grove that left one injured, said the Cosumnes Fire Department. The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report the structure fire and one injured person. Crews arrived less than 5 minutes after the 911 call and extinguished the fire. The injured person was transported to the UC Davis burn/trauma center in Sacramento. Their condition has not been released. Cosumnes Fire units responding to a reported structure fire in Elk Grove with reports of civilian injuries. PIO will be available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/zKE9CrUkfS — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) February 20, 2022
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Racist Vandalism Continues To Rock Sacramento City Unified School District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A string of racist incidents is sparking outrage and calls for change within the Sacramento City Unified School District. Several schools have been vandalized with hateful messages, including two just in the past week. Tuesday marked the latest incident, with hateful graffiti being found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Rancho Cordova where multiple buildings were tagged with messages reading “KKK”,  the n-word and a drawing of a swastika. “We don’t want to keep creating a division,” said district parent Savannah Freeman. On Friday at McClatchy High School, writing was used to segregate two water fountains. Safiya Neal’s daughter saw the message. “I feel...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Was Shocked’: Natomas Student Tells Her Side In Video With Fight, Racist Comments

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cellphone video of classroom chaos revealed racial slurs and a nasty fight at Leroy Greene Academy in Sacramento. Now, parents want to know why their daughter was punished when she was target of the racist comments. Lonyeua Sellers and Joshua Moore were visibly disturbed watching the video of their 12-year-old daughter Jazelle. “Like standing here, my heart is racing and emotional that she had to go through this,” Sellers told CBS13. Jazelle says a boy told her to go back to Africa, said racial slurs and then there was a scuffle. “And then him coming up and putting his hands on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Caution Families After Roseville Girl Confronted By Man While Walking To School

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are planning to increase their patrols in one area after a girl said she was confronted by a man while walking to school. On Thursday, the girl was walking in the 1500 block of Champion Oaks Drive on her way to school, when she was confronted by a man who she didn’t know, according to the Roseville Police Department. The girl said she felt threatened by the man and ran towards the school. When she arrived at school, the girl notified the school administration and the police. Officers are working with the girl and school district officials to locate the man and determine what happened. Out of an abundance of caution, police are going to increase patrols around this school and the surrounding neighborhood, they say. Police encourage families to establish a safety plan for their kids who walk to school that includes: – Walking with a buddy. – Using a route traveled by other kids. – Identify how and where to go for help if trouble arises. – Immediately telling a trusted adult if things do occur. Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call them at (916) 774-5000.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Turlock Shooting Suspect Targeted 1, Shot 6 Bystanders After Bar Fight

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Seven people were shot outside a Turlock bar Saturday morning after a suspect targeted one person and shot six bystanders at closing time. The suspect is not in custody, according to a Turlock Police Department spokesperson. At around 2 a.m., on South First Street, a Turlock Police officer was on downtown patrol a block away from a row of bars when he heard gunshots. Several 911 calls followed with reports of a shooting outside of a local bar, La Cantina. The suspect’s car, identified by Turlock Police as a white newer model Mercedes Benz sedan, drove past the Turlock...
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
CBS Sacramento

Seven People Shot Saturday Morning In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Seven people were shot Saturday morning in Turlock, said the Turlock Police Department. At around 2 a.m., on South First Street, a patrolling officer heard gunshots. Several 911 calls followed with reports of a shooting outside of a local bar. Officers responded and discovered seven gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. “The officers began rendering first aid to the victims until advanced medical personnel from the Turlock Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene. After the victims were transported to local area hospitals, we learned none of the seven victims received life-threatening injuries,” said the Turlock Police Department. The suspected shooter...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Shooting, Carjacking Arrested After Yolo Causeway Crash

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A carjacking and shooting in the Del Paso Heights area led to a crash that briefly shut down part of I-80 at the Yolo Causeway Friday afternoon, Sacramento police said. The California Highway Patrol reported that a collision happened on the causeway shortly before 4:30 p.m. It happened near Chiles Road between Davis and West Sacramento. Sacramento Police said there were reports this afternoon of multiple shootings and an armed subject running through a neighborhood along Silver Eagle Road. This suspect, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly running through yards before carjacking someone. Police said the suspect was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and collided with several vehicles on the Yolo Causeway. After those impacts, the suspect tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack other vehicles. He was detained by responding officers moments later and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges. According to Caltrans, all westbound lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 5:30 p.m. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the earlier shootings. Sacramento police said they are actively investigating those incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Continues To See Uptick In Violent Crime

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday night marked the fifth shooting death in a week in Stockton. The victim was just 21 years old and died at the hospital. On Tuesday, there was another death. This time a 19-year-old was killed and, in the same incident, an 18-year-old was shot. And on Monday, a 35-year-old man was found shot inside a car on Chateau Drive. And it’s not just deadly shootings. Stockton police reported 3 different robberies Thursday night. Two of them were in the Park District and the other was in the Seaport District. Police say the suspects are all males in their 20s. It is...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed, Multiple People Detained In Natomas Apartment Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Natomas Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Granite Point apartments on the 4500 block of Truxel Road near Del Paso Road. #BREAKING HOmicide investigation underway at the Granite Point apartment complex in Natomas off of Truxel Rd. SacPD say one man is dead after being shot multiple times. Multiple people have been detained at the scene. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Z5nfr8OAmp — Velena Jones (@velenajones) February 17, 2022 Authorities said a man, who has been identified as 40-year-old Silvestre Solorio Huato of Sacramento, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Sacramento police said multiple people were detained at the scene but did not say if any arrests were made. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Racism#Rancho Cordova School#Kkk
CBS Sacramento

California Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated People

DAVIS (CBS13) — People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face mask in California after the state’s mask mandate expired at midnight Wednesday. Individual counties can still keep their own requirements if they choose, but none in the Sacramento region have announced plans to do so. However, school districts are taking a more cautious approach. The Davis Joint Unified School District announced on Wednesday that they will lift their outdoor mask mandate if schools have a 50 percent or higher student vaccination rate. Davis Joint Unified officials are in the process of collecting information on vaccine cards and...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mom Attacked By Homeless Man At McKinley Park

Sacramento (CBS13) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, a mother was attacked by a homeless man at McKinley Park. On Feb. 12, around 12 p.m., a mother was leaving McKinley Park with her two children. While buckling in her children, 24-year-old Christian Glazier, a person that Sacramento Police described as “appearing to be experiencing homelessness,” pushed her and punched her several times in the face and head. Police used a description from witnesses and the victim to quickly find the man and arrest him for felony assault. The attack was unprovoked and she had never seen the man before. She did not sustain any serious injuries. Glazier was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3 p.m. [Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the incident happened on Monday, Feb. 14, when it actually happened on Feb. 12]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Customers Turn Up Heat On Sacramento County To Save Beloved BBQ Spot

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — It’s a BBQ shop beef with Sacramento County. After first being denied his business license renewal, the Hickory Hank’s BBQ owner is now thanking the community for helping come to his side. And the Board of Supervisors is now set to vote on a recommendation by the Planning Commision on an agreement that would allow the business to stay open. Owner Hank Virga’s decades of customer service is paying off like he never would have expected. “The community support has been astronomical,” Virga said. “It feels great that I have so much support from all these great people.” CBS13 first reported...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Injured In Acacia Avenue Drive-By Shooting In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a drive-by shooting in North Sacramento injured three people Tuesday evening. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a man suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. Two women suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. Their identities were not yet released. Information regarding a suspect was not available. Sacramento police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. along the 900 block of Acacia Avenue. Investigators were mainly focusing on one home in the area where it appeared a bullet struck a steel security door. Bullet casings were found throughout the street. “My parents even heard multiple shots and they were in the living room and they heard the shots,” resident Chris Espinoza said. “All at once, going off.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Sacramento

Masks Now Optional For Roseville Joint Union High School District Students

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Masks are optional, regardless of vaccination status, for students in Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) as of Tuesday. The resolution, which is the first among districts in the region, comes on the heels of anti-masking protests across the region. When we asked the district what part of the state guidelines give them the authority to move masking from mandatory to optional, they sent CBS13 a statement from Board President Scott Huber, that read, in part: “We are taking the initiative to allow students and families to decide which option is best for them.” The board’s resolution cites multiple...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested After Gunshots Fired At Pine Grove Home

PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Two men are under arrest after guns were apparently shot at a home in Pine Grove over the weekend. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, around 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Elder Road area of Pine Grove to investigate a report of multiple gunshots fired. Deputies got to the scene and found bullet holes in a vehicle in front of the home. Deputies say another vehicle next door was also struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. Investigators linked two suspects to the shooting, 30-year-old Jason Mario Leonardini and 33-year-old James Lazetera. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out to local law enforcement agencies and, eventually, the suspects were stopped by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Both men have been arrested and detectives have also seized two guns. Exactly what led up to the shooting has not been detailed by detectives.
PINE GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman, 31, Identified As Person Killed In Norwood Avenue Stabbing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in North Sacramento. Ana Maria Torres-Hernandez, 31, of Sacramento, was confirmed as the victim of a stabbing that happened shortly after noon Saturday along Norwood Avenue. The Sacramento Police Department said Torres-Hernandez was transferred to the hospital by emergency personnel with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead. Torres-Hernandez and the suspect reportedly knew each other, police said. That suspect, an adult man, was located at the scene and taken into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week. California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows. On Thursday night or Friday morning, someone threw rocks through several windows of the @castatecapitol. It's disappointing. Even with the completion of the legislative offices in the Swing Space, this is still the People's House. [Photos by Eric Thomsen] pic.twitter.com/PGUtPqjn5t — Alex Vassar 📚 (@AlexCVassar) February 13, 2022 Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests. The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy