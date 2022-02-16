ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to work with Asian nations to grow use of local currencies in trade

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aT5Q_0eFgsAXA00
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment, Yi Gang, the governor of the central bank, said on Wednesday, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience.

Recent years' progress by emerging Asian nations in using local currencies in trade and investment has strengthened the region's financial safety net against external shocks, Yi told an event of the G20 grouping.

"Emerging markets should improve their resilience," Yi said by video at the event hosted by Indonesia. "This is where regional co-operation has a key role to play."

Bilateral currency swaps among the ASEAN regional grouping, China, Japan and South Korea have reached $380 billion, he said.

Last month, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended a bilateral currency swap pact with Bank Indonesia for three years to deepen financial cooperation and promote investment.

"Central banks from advanced economies should continue to enhance market communications," Yi added, as this would help mitigate the spillover effect at a time of greater risks to emerging economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists believe China and other emerging economies could face the risk of capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten policy.

A Reuters poll showed the Fed will kick off its tightening cycle in March, with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. read more

China will keep its accommodative monetary policy flexible, as economic growth is likely to return to its potential rate this year, Yi added.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Currency#Asian Countries#G20#Asean#Pboc#Bank Indonesia#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Xi the pirate faces new challenges to his South China Sea imperialism

Encapsulating its modern imperialist gall, Communist China claims the near entirety of the South China Sea as its own private swimming pool. Don't fixate on the misleading name of that sea, just look at the map below. China claims total control over the fish, energy reserves, and political sovereignty of the waters within that red, nine-dash line.
INDIA
MySanAntonio

U.S. Promises to Make China Account for Trade-Deal Miss

The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets pledged in trade deal inherited from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's commerce chief said. "We intend to hold them to account," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Bloomberg Television's European Close with Guy...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

The Quad has a strategy to counter China and Russia: be a force for global good without ideological warfare

The stakes were high when the foreign ministers of the Quad security group met in Melbourne this week. The US has warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. And Russian President Vladimir Putin had just met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and announced a “no limits” partnership between the two powers. Amid such uncertainty, the main goal of the foreign ministers of the US, Australia, Japan and India was to display unity, resolve and collective strength as a response to the increasing authoritarian challenge to world order. In the lead-up to the dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony...
FOREIGN POLICY
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy