Ottawa police chief resigns amid blockade chaos - CBC reporter

The last big rigs were towed Sunday out of Canada's capital, where the streets were quiet for the first time in almost a month after a massive police operation ended a drawn-out siege by protesters opposing Covid health rules. A major cleanup was underway in Ottawa's snowy downtown, where police in riot gear had faced off with trucker-led demonstrators for two full days, finally driving them out of their protest hub outside parliament. "I'm very happy to have my city back," Jeff Lindley, who lives and works downtown, told AFP. "It's so much better today, calmer and quieter without the ominous presence of all the trucks and protesters." A few protesters stayed late into Saturday night, singing '80s protest anthems and setting off fireworks outside a hastily erected fourâmeter-high (13-foot) security fence surrounding the parliamentary precinct.

