GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. With the first two months of the college basketball season overlapping football and fighting for attention, maybe it's time to shuffle the college sports calendar. As Fitz explains, the NCAA should consider shifting the start of college basketball season to after January 1 when most of the college football schedule is complete. That way March Madness — the NCAA Tournament — becomes May Madness, and college hoops still wraps up long before the end of the NBA season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO