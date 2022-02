Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has explained why he decided to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign instead of returning to Stamford Bridge in January. Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side. However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international last month.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO