Ovechkin scores 30 goals for 16th season, one from NHL record

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitals forward gets two in third period against Predators. Alex Ovechkin lines up a heavy slap shot from the circle for the power-play goal, extendind the Capitals' lead to 3-1 in the 3rd period. 00:53 •. Alex Ovechkin has scored 30 goals in an NHL season for the 16th...

NHL

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for their second straight win of the Martin St-Louis era as they take on the Islanders in New York on Sunday afternoon. The Habs flew to New York following practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Saturday. After the skate, Martin...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Stützle scores in 100th career game

The Ottawa Senators collected a point Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stützle marked his 100th career game with a goal while for the second this season, the Sens' penalty kill got the night off, as Three Thoughts details.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Hot goalie, plenty of looks, disappointing result

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Stars' loss to Arizona was a disappointing end to what could've been a perfect road trip. It snapped a six-game road winning streak and kept Dallas three points behind LA for the second wild card. The boys in green and white poured it on in the...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 7, Oilers 3

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 7-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday night:. Playing the first of a four-game Canadian road trip, and coming off a pair of losses for the first time in more than a month, the Wild desperately needed a good start to the hockey game on Sunday night.
NHL
NHL

Retired Steelers QB Roethlisberger gears up for Penguins practice

Veteran of 18 NFL seasons, Big Ben hangs out with Crosby, Malkin, Letang. For one day at least, you could call the Pittsburgh Penguins the Big Pens. Recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made an appearance at Penguins practice on Saturday and posed for a picture with captain Sidney Crosby, forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang.
NFL
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

The Kings go for back-to-back wins after an overtime thriller on Friday night. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Coyotes: 12 - 32 -...
NHL
NBC Sports

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was inches away from scoring goal

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is the clear front-runner in the Vezina Trophy race this season, and there is a very strong argument that he should be a leading contender for league MVP. He has been a game-changer (and a season-changer) for the Rangers and been one of the single most impactful players in the league. On the list of reasons for the Rangers success, he is at the top of the list by a wide margin.
NHL
NHL

Video Review: BUF @ CBJ - 19:28 of the Second Period

Explanation: Video review determined Kyle Okposo's original shot completely crossed the Columbus goal line as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 37.3 (i) which outlines goal situations subject to video review, such as a "Puck entering the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck."
NHL
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Montgomery matriarch of inner-city game in Twin Cities

Co-founder of Minneapolis program hopes to see grandson, now Hurricanes prospect, play in NHL. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of the NHL's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles Debbie Montgomery, a co-founder of the Mariucci Inner City Hockey Starter Association.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: FLA @ CHI 7:57 of the Third Period

After video review, it was determined there was offsides prior to Anthony Duclair's goal, therefore it is disallowed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Florida. Video review determined that Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Anthony Duclair's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
NHL

Sabres unable to adjust during loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS - Kyle Okposo was surrounded by three defenders as he swatted at a loose puck in the blue paint on Sunday, unknowingly sending the puck over the goal line in the process. Okposo's goal - confirmed only after a video review - cut the Sabres' deficit to 5-3 against...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

The Oilers begin a back-to-back on Saturday with a matinee road matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers start a weekend back-to-back with a matinee road matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights lose in OT to Kings, second straight defeat with Eichel

Gets assist for first point with Vegas; Kempe's second goal wins it for Los Angeles. Adrian Kempe notched the winner in overtime, Anze Kopitar recorded two assists and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves in the 4-3 overtime win. 05:00 •. Jack Eichel got his first point for the Vegas Golden...
NHL

