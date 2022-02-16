ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller scores in 9th round of SO, Rangers beat Bruins 2-1

 3 days ago

K'Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Filip Chytil scored the tying goal in the third period to help New York, playing its first game in two weeks, win for the eighth time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots to win for the 10th time in 11 starts and improve to 23-5-2 on the season.

“I was happy with the effort,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “The team played hard. ... Shesty made some good saves. Their guy was good, too.”

Charlie Coyle scored in the first period for Boston, which has lost six of nine (3-4-2). Jeremy Swayman, coming of a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Saturday night, made 33 saves.

“Both goalies were very good tonight,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Shesterkin has established himself. Our hope is to get Sway to that level.”

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored on the Rangers' first two attempts of the tiebreaker. Jake DeBrusk scored on Boston's first try and Coyle tied it in the third round. The next 12 skaters were denied until Miller scored from the left side on his first career shootout attempt.

The 22-year-old defenseman was surprised when he was told he was getting a chance.

“Coach kind of turned to me when their guy was out (there)," Miller said. "I was like, ‘Really? You want me to go? Am I hearing this right?’ But it was a fun opportunity and I'm glad I made the most of it."

Despite the loss, Swayman was pleased with how he played.

“Every guy in this league is able to score in the shootout. That's why they are here in the NHL,” he said. “(This) is a huge rivalry. My dad grew up in Brooklyn so it was pretty cool being in The Garden for the first time knowing he was here when he was younger. I can't wait to come back and get two points.”

Shesterkin made a sprawling save on David Pastrnak on a 2-on-1 rush 1:09 into overtime. Boston's Craig Smith ran into the goalie with 2:12 left, drawing an interference penalty, and Alexis Lafreniere was whistled for roughing for retaliating against Smith.

Swayman denied a breakaway by Panarin with 59 seconds left and Shesterkin had a glove save on Taylor Hall at the other end less than 10 seconds later.

The league's spotters then ordered Shesterkin pulled from the game with 40.5 seconds to go to get checked for a concussion, with the frustrated goalie slamming his stick against the boards as he skated off.

“I honestly did lose control of it when I got sent off,” Shesterkin said through a translator. “You saw me hitting the boards with my stick. That won't happen again. I promise.”

Alexandar Georgiev came on but did not face a shot the rest of the period, and Shesterkin returned for the shootout to cheers from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

“I don’t understand the protocol," Shesterkin said. “With 40 seconds left, let me finish. There was a questionnaire. I answered the questions. I got out in time to make all those saves in the shootout. ... Obviously each save gives you more confidence. Even if you let one through, you have to push those thoughts away and get ready for the next shot.”

Chytil tied it 1-all at 6:45 of the third, swooping in to get the rebound of his own shot and putting it in from the right side for his fifth of the season and first since Jan. 15. It ended Swayman's shutout streak of 131 minutes, 57 seconds.

With fans still buzzing after the goal, Shesterkin stopped a backhander by Hall on a breakaway at 8:37 to get the crowd roaring again.

After managing just two shots on goal in the first period, the Rangers picked up their intensity after the intermission, outshooting the Bruins 15-9 in a scoreless second.

Shesterkin made a pair of nice stops late in the middle period with a save off his chest on Jack Studnicka's shot from center point with 5:09 left, and then denying DeBrusk on the rebound. Miller had two great chances from the left circle in the closing seconds of the period, but Swayman stopped both shots.

Boston outshot New York 8-2 in a brisk first period that featured only six whistles.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard first, taking advantage of a turnover by Barclay Goodrow in the neutral zone. Coyle knocked in the rebound of a shot by Smith at 3:39 for his 11th.

LINEUPS

The Bruins played without star left wing Brad Marchand and center Patrice Bergeron for the third straight game. Marchand is serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and Bergeron is out with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers got Adam Fox back off IR after the All-Star defenseman missed their previous three games. Chytil returned after missing the previous five games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the New York Islanders on Thursday night in the third of a four-game trip.

Rangers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

———

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

