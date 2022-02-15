ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anatomy of a Casual Date Night

A Cup of Jo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat have you been up to lately? After spending so much time at home over the past couple years, Alex and I have started going out to movies or dinner together again (no kids allowed!). Here’s how a typical date night goes down…. 1. Wear something that feels...

cupofjo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

20 Recipes for a Fancy Date Night at Home

Whether it's for Valentine's Day, a special occasion, or you just feel like having ~a night~ with one you adore, an impressive homemade meal is never a bad idea. These recipes take dinner to the next level and will help you pull off a restaurant-worthy spread in the comfort of your own kitchen. Start with a cocktail to set the tone; we rarely say no to a new take on a French 75. For appetizers, try making your own tartare, or searing scallops and pairing them with a spicy pomegranate reduction. As for main courses, steak is a reliable classic, but lobster risotto and homemade pasta certainly wouldn't hurt, either. And of course, you can't forget about dessert! Whether you want chocolate, cake, or even homemade macarons, these dishes will help you end the meal on a sweet note. Read on for all 20 recipes and start planning your date night now.
RECIPES
News4Jax.com

A Valentine’s date night idea for a good cause

Les DeMerle and Bonnie Eisele continue to make an impact on youths while prolonging the legacy of Jazz music with their Amelia Island Jazz Scholarship. They host another epic show / fundraiser for Valentine’s Day with their big band featured. Attendees are invited to roll up to the Courtyard by Marriot Amelia Island for an evening of varied Jazz classics along with originals from Bonnie and Les. Dinner, cocktails, music and love is what the night is all about. Rance met the couple to get a vibe of what the night will be like. www.ameliaislandjazzfestival.com.
SOCIETY
Sun-Gazette

Set the table for romance with a delicious date night at home

FAMILY FEATURES — Planning a delicious, romantic date night doesn’t have to take you any further than your own kitchen. You don’t have to be an accomplished chef to set the table for romance, but you can take inspiration from simple, quality Italian dishes to celebrate the link between food and love.
RELATIONSHIPS
