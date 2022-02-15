Anatomy of a Casual Date Night

Whether it's for Valentine's Day, a special occasion, or you just feel like having ~a night~ with one you adore, an impressive homemade meal is never a bad idea. These recipes take dinner to the next level and will help you pull off a restaurant-worthy spread in the comfort of your own kitchen. Start with a cocktail to set the tone; we rarely say no to a new take on a French 75. For appetizers, try making your own tartare, or searing scallops and pairing them with a spicy pomegranate reduction. As for main courses, steak is a reliable classic, but lobster risotto and homemade pasta certainly wouldn't hurt, either. And of course, you can't forget about dessert! Whether you want chocolate, cake, or even homemade macarons, these dishes will help you end the meal on a sweet note. Read on for all 20 recipes and start planning your date night now.

