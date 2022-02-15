Save 20% on PC games at Green Man Gaming with this promo code

There are games that you can (and maybe should) play on a PC, and then there are games that you need to play on a PC. Strategy games, massively multiplayer online games (MMOs), old-school isometric role-playing games (RPGs), multiplayer online battle arenas, (MOBAs)—some of the best PC games rely so heavily on the free movement of a mouse or the extended range of inputs on your keyboard that it feels like it would be impossible to play them with a controller. Whether you’re a prospective PC player looking for reasons to invest in a gaming rig, or a seasoned PC builder looking to commune with the platform’s roots. These games are at the heart of PC gaming, in part because the experience of playing them is so specifically tied to its traditional tools.

