Australia's Liontown Signs 5-Year Lithium Supply Deal With Tesla

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Australia's Liontown Resources said on Wednesday it signed a five-year agreement with Tesla to supply lithium spodumene concentrate to the electric carmaker, sending the lithium miner's shares up nearly 20%. Tesla will buy 100,000 dry metric tonnes...

