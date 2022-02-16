ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Steam update frees up storage ahead of Steam Deck launch

A recent Steam update removes stale shader cache data, freeing up a large amount of storage space ahead of the upcoming Steam Deck launch. As spotted in a report by Phoronix, a recent update to Valve's gaming storefront, Steam, aims to maximise storage space on player's systems by flushing out cache data. The beta update, which was released February 4, focuses specifically on in-game shaders. Many games often save the shader data to your GPU in the form of a cache so that they load faster the next time you play. However, this can amass a large amount of data for those who play a lot, and is not particularly useful for the majority of people.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Lost Ark passes 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam

Lost Ark the new free to play game created by the development team at Smilegate RPG and launched via Amazon Games has already passed 1 million concurrent players on steam just 24-hour is after its launch. This sets the game in steam history as the second most played game with concurrent player stats. Amazon has collaborated with Smilegate RPG to bring the Lost Ark game, which already has a large player base in the East to the West.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Lost Ark 'Connection Timed Out': What is it and How to Fix

Below, we've explained what the Lost Ark "Connection Timed Out" error means and how players can go about fixing it. Players may be relieved—or, perhaps, a little frustrated—to know that the problem isn't with them. Instead, the issue lies with Steam and/or the Lost Ark game servers, themselves. Therefore, there isn't a surefire way to fix the problem without leaning on either party.
VIDEO GAMES
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Immortals
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany, Not Happy With Latest Rumor

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged regarding Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported that Mahomes asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to not attend games during the 2022 season. Not long after the report emerged,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy