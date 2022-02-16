A recent Steam update removes stale shader cache data, freeing up a large amount of storage space ahead of the upcoming Steam Deck launch. As spotted in a report by Phoronix, a recent update to Valve's gaming storefront, Steam, aims to maximise storage space on player's systems by flushing out cache data. The beta update, which was released February 4, focuses specifically on in-game shaders. Many games often save the shader data to your GPU in the form of a cache so that they load faster the next time you play. However, this can amass a large amount of data for those who play a lot, and is not particularly useful for the majority of people.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO