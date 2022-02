It starts innocently enough. A friend offers you the latest e-cigarette sensation. Or maybe they hand you a beer or a hit of some other drug. You try it once. You enjoy the feeling and figure you’re done. For some people, this once is enough. But others may enjoy the experience enough to try it again. And again. After a while, the pleasure it once brought fades. Instead, a craving for the substance emerges. It starts to grow. The person now seeks out a hit — even when they don’t want truly want to.

