Goal by goal, landmark after landmark, Mohamed Salah is establishing his place in Anfield history. Less than five years after joining, he brought up 150 goals for Liverpool with a strike that combined pace, audacity and importance. As he became their second quickest player to 150 — faster than Robbie Fowler, speedier than Ian Rush, sooner than Michael Owen, Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard or Billy Liddell — he helped transform an awkward afternoon for Liverpool into an enjoyable one. It was about the spectacular as well as the statistical and it was capped by a brilliant first Liverpool goal for Luis Díaz. As their other scorers, Sadio Mane and Salah, have both become centurions under Jürgen Klopp, the precedents for the newcomer are hugely encouraging.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO