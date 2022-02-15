ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Textorcist: The Village DLC Brings Bullet Hell Action this March

By Jackson Wery
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrack those knuckles and get ready to type. The Textorcist: The Village is an upcoming DLC for The Textorcist that will drive you mad with typing and bullet hell action. Three years after its original release, you can rescue The Village starting on March 17, which takes place ten years before...

