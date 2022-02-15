The Textorcist: The Village DLC Brings Bullet Hell Action this March

Octopath Traveler is a popular Square Enix RPG that made waves on the Nintendo Switch back in 2018, later ported to Stadia, PC, and Xbox One in the following years. It's a game that pulls on the old nostalgia strings thanks to its scrumptious HD-2D art that mimics the look of Square's '90s RPGs, all while still offering modern 3D graphics. Seeing that Octopath Traveler was a success across multiple platforms, Square decided to capitalize on the brand's polarity with a mobile game. This mobile game has been exclusive to Japan since its release in 2020, known as Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Well, during a recent streaming event in Japan, Square has announced that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to the US and Europe this year, with a beta planned for spring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO