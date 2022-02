The first meeting was for the district title. The next will be for the state title. Fulton senior Owen Uhls will be meeting the same wrestler he defeated for the 138-pound Class 2 District 2 title, Hallsville’s Gavynn Carpenter, today after Uhls won both of his matches in the championship bracket. Other Hornets wrestling today will be senior Rylee Baker, who will be wrestling for the opportunity to be in the third-place match, and senior Josh Dunmire, who will be wrestling for a state title in the 220-pound bracket.

FULTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO