Boise, ID

Boise State needs to avoid catastrophe against Air Force

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 5 days ago

Boise State does not need to pray. The Broncos don’t need to catch a million breaks or hope divine intervention steps in. They simply need to avoid catastrophe.

According to almost every bracketologist out there, Boise State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 is in the forecast … as long as the Broncos don’t step on a landmine.

Landmines in college basketball are Quadrant 3 and Quadrant 4 losses. BSU has already encountered one of those, falling to CSU Bakersfield (Q4) way back in November. They bounced back tremendously, aided by a program-record 14 game winning streak. But recovering from a second would be nearly impossible.

Which is why Wednesday’s game at Air Force (10-13, 3-9 Mountain West) is so important.

After a tough loss to Colorado State on Sunday, Boise State’s margin for error is smaller. Wednesday’s contest against Air Force is just one of two possible disastrous losses the Broncos could still encounter. Boise State’s home game against Nevada — No. 133 in the NET — on March 1 is the other.

The Falcons have not been good this season. They are 10-13, 3-9 in the Mountain West, No. 237 in the KenPom rankings, No. 237 in NET rankings and right on the fringe of being a Q4 team on the road.

Regardless, they could be the iceberg that sinks the Broncos’ tournament hopes like the Titanic.

“It’s huge,” Rice said. “It’s a huge game … Conference games in February are hard to win for anyone.”

Especially for Boise State. In Rice’s dozen seasons at the helm of the BSU program, the Broncos are 68-63 after January 31, including just 2-2 this season.

Boise State has really struggled to finish out seasons under the tenured head coach. It has also really struggled to win in Colorado Springs, going just 4-5 at Air Force since 2012.

“I’m experienced in this league. I’m experienced in playing there,” Rice said. “You ask any coach in this league, that’s one of the most-hated games on their schedule. It really is, there’s no way to sugarcoat that.”

Rice’s claims can be backed up. According to KenPom’s home-court advantage estimate, Air Force ranks fourth, scoring 11 more points at home than on the road.

That Air Force is a tough place to play at makes absolutely no sense on paper. Sure, it’s at 7,000-feet elevation but the Falcons haven’t gone over .500 in almost a decade and, just as notable, have the worst attendance in the Mountain West, averaging just over 1,500 fans a game. By the time Wednesday’s game ends — probably around 10 p.m. — there might be more people on 8th Street than inside Cadet Field House.

Yet that doesn’t answer the question: Why is it difficult to beat the Falcons in Colorado Springs?

“It’s one of the hardest places to play because of their style,” Rice said. “The style is so unique. That Princeton-style offense just wears you down, wears you down, wears you down. If you play from behind, it’s like running in mud.”

The Princeton offense is beautiful if you’re a fan of lazy Sundays, procrastination or consider a sloth your spirit animal. It can be nauseating to watch and even more frustrating to play against. The Falcons are in the bottom-15 of KenPom’s tempo metric and the fourth-lowest-scoring team in the nation, which isn’t always a bad thing. For instance, Virginia is often the slowest team in the country — and has been one of the most dominant programs of the last half-decade.

Air Force, though, is not Virginia. But the Falcons also aren’t as bad as their record indicates. Boise State only beat them by a half-dozen at ExtraMile Arena in mid-January. Wyoming needed a buzzer-beater to beat them a few weeks ago. And they knocked off Utah State to start conference play.

They are just dangerous enough to capsize Boise State’s season.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Rice said. “We’ve got to answer the bell right now.”

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

