ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore’s Winter Weather Woes Disappear As A Warm Thursday Approaches

By Bob Turk
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgaXB_0eFf8nIF00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People in the Baltimore area experienced a frigid start to their Tuesday with a low of 16 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Temperatures topped out at 39 degrees in the late afternoon, which is still about 7 degrees below normal.

But beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week, the colder-than-average temperatures will disappear.

The polar jet stream that has been traveling far south for the past 40 days or more is finally retreating back into southern Canada. This change in the long-term pattern means the coldest air will be either bottled up to the north of Baltimore or perhaps well across the western or central upper plains region.

Pacific or modified Canadian air will become more prevalent in the region for the next 10 days or more. Tomorrow’s temperature should top out in the low to mid 50’s as winds begin to turn more to the southwest over time.

On Thursday, the high temperature will peak out in the mid- or even upper-60’s. Clouds will increase, too, as a cool front approaches from the northwest very late at night.

Showers will begin to arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning—with about a third to a half-inch of rain expected. Cooler air will filter back into the region Friday afternoon. Still, it will not get as cold as it was earlier in the week.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSET

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Sunday Morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along and west of Highway 29. This advisory is slated to begin at 1 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday. We jump back to winter this weekend as much colder weather...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
WREG

Thursday’s Severe Weather Setup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today will be a good day to have a plan in the event of a tornado warning on Thursday. At the moment, the News Channel 3 Weather Experts are tracking the atmosphere and approaching storm system while watching for the necessary ingredients for severe weather to occur. This is the setup. An […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AccuWeather

Blast of winter weather on tap for the East Coast this weekend

AccuWeather forecasters say that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England. While this storm is not expected to be a blockbuster in terms of snow accumulation, it is likely to bring some travel issues from late Saturday into Sunday night.
RICHMOND, VA
KWQC

Potential winter storm by Thursday morning?

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Canada#Wjz#Canadian
MyWabashValley.com

Big storm this week

Bigger storm coming this week. High of 24 and low of 10 today. Small snow amounts today River stage is up. Tracking a storm this week. Terre Haute right now is cold and a calm wind. Temps are cold. The wind is calm. Water vapor satellite has mostly dry air in place here. Satellite has some clouds around here. All clear on radar. Next 2 days will stay dry. The wind will change to the south and pick up. Bigger storm later this week with rain changing to snow. Another big storm in about 9 days. Tonight, cloudy and 10. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 34. warmer later this week and rain that changes to snow and colder by Friday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

Winter Weather Advisory in place as snow will form overnight

Meteorologist Tony Pann says a cold front will be coming through tonight that will take away the warm temperatures around midnight. That is when most of the snow will start tonight into Sunday morning. He is expected around 1-2 inches around the Baltimore Metro area. Early on it may not stick but with the cold front dropping temps into the 30's it will have some accumulation on the roads.
BALTIMORE, MD
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Just two weeks after a strong winter storm brought 8-12 inches of snow to Central Illinois, another winter storm is looking to bring more impactful winter weather to the region. While heavy snow was the primary issue with the last storm, this next storm could carry a greater risk of freezing rain in addition to the risk of heavy snow.
ILLINOIS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Cold front could bring strong thunderstorms to Houston area this week

Strong thunderstorms could hit southeast Texas mid-week, particularly affecting areas north of Interstate 10. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Conroe. Meteorologists emphasized...
CONROE, TX
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy