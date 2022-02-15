LaCroix unveils new spring-inspired sparkling water flavor

When Sophie Liard launched her TikTok in 2020, it was meant to be a hobby during the lockdown. The United Kingdom-based creator started out in retail, folding clothes in a department store. Now she dispels handy hacks to the masses—everything from how to fold towels to how to fold fitted sheets, blankets, jeans, delicate knits, and more. After two years at the gig, she has amassed more than 4 million followers on the app, another half a million on Instagram, earned the nickname The Folding Lady and is publishing a book, The Folding Lady, this April.
Comments / 0