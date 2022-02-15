Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 4 days ago

The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
People

Scott Eastwood Reveals He Turned Down Suicide Squad Sequels Because of Dad Clint Eastwood's Advice

Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins. Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Motorious

Where Is The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Car Today?

You’re going to be surprised where this custom Ford ended up. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the car with the movie named after it, was first seen on the big screen by the public in the late 1960s. It was a movie my grandma took my mom to see, I watched on VHS, and my son enjoyed on DVD. It is a charming and interesting movie about an eccentric inventor, his kids, his female companion, and the biggest star, the custom former race car he brought back from the brink of being scraped.
CARS
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Review: A Bland Beginning to the End

Click here to read the full article. During the “Killing Eve” Season 4 premiere, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) find themselves face-to-face once more. Eve, a former MI6 desk jockey who moved into active duty while pursuing the assassin presently staring her down, is now working in private security. Villanelle, a killer for hire who grew bored with the gig before losing her taste for blood completely (or, at least, temporarily), is struggling to find joy in her evolving identity. Still at odds after their acrimonious split in 2020’s Season 3 finale, the testy couple’s reunion isn’t pretty,...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Ousted 9-1-1 star Rockmond Dunbar sues Disney and Fox for 'discrimination based on his race and religion' over COVID-19 vaccination refusal

Ousted 9-1-1 star Rockmond Dunbar has filed a federal lawsuit against Disney and 20th Century Fox for 'discrimination based on his race and religion' over refusing to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The 49-year-old actor claimed his dismissal from the hit Fox show 'severely damaged his career' because he gained...
CELEBRITIES
TheAtlantaVoice

Ryan Michelle Bathé jumps into spotlight with ‘The Endgame’

We’ve seen her on the legal drama “All Rise″ originally on CBS and “First Wives Club” for BET+, but Ryan Michelle Bathé has jumped to the top of the marquee as a star of “ The Endgame ” on NBC, debuting Monday. The series co-stars Morena Baccarin (“Homeland,” “Deadpool,” “Gotham”) as Elena Federova, an international […] The post Ryan Michelle Bathé jumps into spotlight with ‘The Endgame’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA

