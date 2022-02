Finley, who played with Wisconsin for four seasons from 1991 to 1995, is just the third player in team history to have his number retired, joining Ab Nicholas (jersey retired posthumously in 2017) and Frank Kaminsky (2018). During his time with the Badgers, Finley earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice and helped lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament in 1994 for the first time since 1947, while picking up their first tournament win since 1941.

NBA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO